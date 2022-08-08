OU football: Brent Venables doubles down on Cale Gundy resignation, says assistant read 'racially charged' word multiple times

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday regarding the resignation of wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, providing new details about the incident that led to the longtime assistant’s departure.
Gundy announced he was resigning late Sunday night after reading a “shameful and hurtful” word from a player’s iPad during a film session last week. Venables' second set of public comments about the matter revealed Gundy uttered a “racially charged word” multiple times.
Monday statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/grSwj3YlPC— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022
“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” Venables wrote in his statement. "He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning."
Offensive analyst L’Damian Washington took over as the Sooners’ wide receivers coach during early fall camp on Monday.
Gundy, a Sooners quarterback from 1990-93, had been an assistant at OU since 1999 and was retained as wide receivers coach by Venables in December.
