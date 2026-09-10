Cleveland County Fair, Second Friday Art Walk come to Norman for second weekend of September

There’s plenty to do this weekend, during Second Friday Art Walk, Cleveland County Fair and festivals in OKC. Check out what there is to do around Norman for the second weekend of September.
Second Friday Artwalk
Second Friday Norman Art Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: In this multimedia event presented by the Norman Arts Council, explore art exhibitions and performances from local artists, listen to live music and shop across the Walker Arts District.
Loveworks Leadership will host the semi-finals for “Loveworks Got Talent,” featuring performers across Norman competing for the $1,000 grand prize. During the free event, guests can participate in the action by voting or relax with food and drinks.
Gray Owl Coffee will have an art exhibition and collage night for the opening of their staff art display.
Bison Witches Bar & Deli will host Karaoke Night.
The Well is hosting Just4Kids: Snow White, a free family-friendly event with crafts and activities inspired by Snow White.
The Depot, DM Wealth Management, Legally Brewed, MAINSITE Contemporary Art, The Standard, OSC-Press, Resonator Institute and STASH will host exhibits from a range of artists.
Live performances will take place at:
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sergio’s Italian Bistro by Jahruba
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Trading Post by Lucius Coldstone
7 to 9 p.m. at Lazy Circles Brewing by Carrie & Dale.
Sandalwood & Sage will host acoustic duo Marc and Callista Jensen.
Green Feather Book Company will host a poetry reading.
Cleveland County Fair
Cleveland County Fair, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: This year’s Cleveland County Fair will feature carnival rides, a petting zoo, horse races, live entertainment and more at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Several events will take place, including:
Carnival opens: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Tractor Club Fun: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday
Petting Zoo: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Stirling Celtic Co. Scottish YEET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Exhibition Hall Opens: 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday
Car and Motorcycle Show: 10 a.m. Saturday
State Kiddie Pedal Pull: 11 a.m. Saturday
NASA Power Lifting: 11 a.m. Saturday
Wiener Dog Races: 2 p.m. Sunday
Antique Tractor Pull: 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday
Baby Crawl and Stick Horse Races: 6 p.m. Friday
Arm Wrestling: 6 p.m. Saturday
Celebrity Cow Milking Contest: 7 p.m. Friday
Farm Hand Olympics: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Main Stage: Etowah Road will perform 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Brown Note will perform 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and The Jack Pratt Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, but carnival rides open Friday at 4 p.m. Fair entry and parking are free, but the carnival requires a wristband, available online. Ride information is available online. The main building closesat10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Oklahoma City
Festival Chapin, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday: A free festival celebrates Guatemala’s independence with folk dances, shops, food and music. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be an art exhibition featuring local artists celebrating multinational culture. The festival will be at 701 SW 22 St.
Fiestas Patrias, 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday: A festival celebrating Hispanic culture and Mexican independence through music, food and tradition. During the event, there will be live performances showcasing culture from across Latin America. The festival will feature the El Grito civic ceremony to honor Mexico’s independence. The free festival will be at 7000 Crossroads Blvd.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins, Kennedy Johnson, Tori Pham and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.