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Cleveland County Fair, Second Friday Art Walk come to Norman for second weekend of September

Bison Witches Bar and Deli

Bison Witches Bar and Deli on Sept. 25. 

 Jordan Johnson/OU Daily

There’s plenty to do this weekend, during Second Friday Art Walk, Cleveland County Fair and festivals in OKC. Check out what there is to do around Norman for the second weekend of September. 

Second Friday Artwalk

Second Friday Norman Art Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: In this multimedia event presented by the Norman Arts Council, explore art exhibitions and performances from local artists, listen to live music and shop across the Walker Arts District

Live performances will take place at: 

Cleveland County Fair

Cleveland County Fair, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: This year’s Cleveland County Fair will feature carnival rides, a petting zoo, horse races, live entertainment and more at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds

Several events will take place, including:

  • Carnival opens: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

  • Tractor Club Fun: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday 

  • Petting Zoo: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

  • Stirling Celtic Co. Scottish YEET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

  • Exhibition Hall Opens: 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday

  • Car and Motorcycle Show: 10 a.m. Saturday

  • State Kiddie Pedal Pull: 11 a.m. Saturday

  • NASA Power Lifting: 11 a.m. Saturday

  • Wiener Dog Races: 2 p.m. Sunday

  • Antique Tractor Pull: 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

  • Baby Crawl and Stick Horse Races: 6 p.m. Friday 

  • Arm Wrestling: 6 p.m. Saturday

  • Celebrity Cow Milking Contest: 7 p.m. Friday

  • Farm Hand Olympics: 7:30 p.m. Friday 

  • Main Stage: Etowah Road will perform 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Brown Note will perform 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and The Jack Pratt Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, but carnival rides open Friday at 4 p.m. Fair entry and parking are free, but the carnival requires a wristband, available online. Ride information is available online. The main building closesat10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.  

Oklahoma City

Festival Chapin, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday: A free festival celebrates Guatemala’s independence with folk dances, shops, food and music. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will be an art exhibition featuring local artists celebrating multinational culture. The festival will be at 701 SW 22 St.

Fiestas Patrias, 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday: A festival celebrating Hispanic culture and Mexican independence through music, food and tradition. During the event, there will be live performances showcasing culture from across Latin America. The festival will feature the El Grito civic ceremony to honor Mexico’s independence. The free festival will be at 7000 Crossroads Blvd

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Andrew Higgins, Kennedy Johnson, Tori Pham and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.

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