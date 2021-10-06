OU football: After tackling struggles against Kansas State, Sooners looking to contain Texas' Bijan Robinson

Oklahoma’s defense has perhaps its toughest test on Saturday.
The Sooners’ rush defense, ranked No. 7 nationally and allowing just 79.4 yards per game, faces off with Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who’s No. 2 nationally with 652 rushing yards.
The No. 21 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), OU’s first ranked opponent this season, also rank No. 22 nationally in total offense under first-year head coach and play caller Steve Sarkisian. On Tuesday, Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn’t shy away from the task at hand.
“It’s kind of a different headache,” Grinch said of Robinson. “You’re gonna have to use that hat to try and get as many bodies around the ball carrier as you possibly can. I think when you look at him, the film speaks for himself. He jumps off the tape. … If he’s not the best one out there, he certainly is one of the best.”
.@Bijan5Robinson caps off the 99(‼️) yard drive by making it look easy 💥 pic.twitter.com/wJT2wR73rh— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2021
The OU defense and Robinson are coming off glaringly different performances. According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners missed 15 tackles against Kansas State, their highest amount this season. Oklahoma also allowed 100 total rushing yards, tied for most this year with their Tulane season-opener.
But Robinson is fresh off his best performance to date, with 37 total touches and 35 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Paired with quarterback Casey Thompson, who ranks No. 5 nationally in quarterback rating, Texas accumulated over 400 yards against TCU in its 32-27 win.
OU’s defense, which allowed 12 third-and fourth-down conversions on 20 attempts against the Wildcats, will need to improve to keep the Longhorns’ Heisman candidate off the field.
“We did not tackle as well as we needed to, especially in the open field,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “I think at times we didn’t leverage the ball correctly, at times were too hesitant in the open field (and) gave up a little too much space in coverage. … We know we have to tackle better.”
Grinch’s emphasis on takeaways for Speed D still hasn’t changed this season. Senior safety Pat Fields, who leads the team in tackles with 31, said the defense studies weekly videos of NFL players causing turnovers to improve its technique.
Fields mentioned the team sometimes watches Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey who forced eight fumbles last season and was a Pro Bowler. The task is to attack the ball, but also do it while maintaining a tackle, which Fields said sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes did against Kansas State, resulting in a program-record 70-yard recovery return by redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Reggie Grimes forces the fumble Nik Bonitto scooped it up. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/ZlPLhfyHJ6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
“What we often see is the team that wins the takeaway battle in the football game is victorious at the end of the day,” Fields said. “... If you’re the last line of defense and you’re the only guy, of course you got to get the guy on the ground, but we want to be aggressive in everything we do (with) swinging the ball, punching the ball.”
Oklahoma can’t afford to miss tackles in an effort to cause turnovers against Texas and Robinson, which speaks to the importance of causing takeaways without giving up extra yardage.
Grinch voiced his frustrations after the Kansas State game, feeling as if some of his players didn't give enough effort in practice. He was asked about freshman cornerback Jordan Mukes getting playing time late in the third quarter, and indicated the decision was made by performances in practice by other players.
The third-year defensive coordinator said the blame comes down to the coaching staff.
“We have a high standard for how we practice," Grinch said. “... What it comes down to is to be better coaches. … I think our guys want to prepare better. I think they want to play better.”
Additionally, OU’s defensive line garnered just one sack against the Wildcats. With the defense’s inability to get off the field this season while surrendering numerous conversions that allow opposing offenses to milk the clock, the Sooners’ offense is limited with scoring opportunities.
The sparse scoring chances — just nine or less possessions the last three weeks — haven’t bitten Oklahoma negatively quite yet, but with a workhorse like Robinson, perhaps this week is a test to the future prospects of OU’s defense.
“Bijan’s a terrific player,” Riley said. “You’re watching him play and he does so many things well. … He’s a complete player and he’s certainly playing at a high level. And they’re obviously putting the ball in his hands a lot and he’s produced.”
