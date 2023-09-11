OU’s Board of Regents will consider an annual salary raise for Woody Glass from $279,125 to $310,000 and a title change from special assistant to the head coach to football operations administrator.
Thad Turnipseed resigned as the Sooners’ executive director of football administration on June 29.
The board will also consider an estimated total project budget of $8.9 million for the Charlie Coe Golf Learning Center Expansion and Improvements project, which was approved in December 2021.
At their meeting in March, the regents approved the design development plans for the renovation of approximately 7,418 square feet of the existing facility. The renovations will update and modernize team spaces and locker room spaces and include the construction of approximately 8,442 square feet of new indoor practice and training space consisting of hitting bays, a putting studio, a golf simulator and more.
The board will also consider awarding a contract of $5.6 million to Lippert Bros., Inc. of Oklahoma City, which was one of five architectural firm bidders.
Ryan Hybl and Veronique Drouin-Luttrell’s teams aren’t the only ones set to receive upgraded facilities. Pending BOR approval, an $8.6 million expansion and improvements to the Headington Family Tennis Center is up for consideration as well.
The regents will also consider funding for adjustments to coaches salaries and new hires during its meeting.
Sooners baseball and basketball assistant coaches Todd Butler and Clayton Custer, respectively, are expected to have their appointments confirmed.
Baseball coach Skip Johnson is the only OU head coach whose contract will receive an annual review of compensation.
The agenda notes a $3.7 million anonymous donation to athletics facility projects and SOUL Mission.
The regents’ public meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cameron University’s Duncan campus.