The OU Board of Regents approved a search committee for Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications's new dean and changes to the university's advertising policy.

Regent Rick Nagel asks for a report in the future on the value of an Oklahoma education, as he said he believes it would be beneficial for the board to hear how Oklahoma universities can achieve this.

The OU Board of Regents approves an amended item for administrative personnel.

The OU Board of Regents approves agenda items including a resolution concerning the management of the University’s Classified Defense Information Program.

As outlined in the agenda, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has determined that each member of the OU Board of Regents is a designated key management personnel.

In OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.’s recommendation, the Board of Regents Chair and Vice Chair should “take all reasonable steps to secure a personnel security clearance.”

The OU Board of Regents approves an agenda item that authorizes the purchase of a Low Dose Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Vehicle.

The Regents also approve an agenda item to construct a student success center and classrooms for OU's College of Nursing.

OU Health and Science Center Provost Gary Raskob is presenting an update for OU Health before the board considers the next two agenda items.

Harroz interrupts the update to point out in light of a current nursing crisis in both Oklahoma and nationally, OU Health has introduced an increasing number of nursing students each year into the nursing college since 2020.

"There is a nursing crisis going on nationwide and in our state," Harroz said. "People died during COVID (and) are dying because there aren't enough nurses. ... Look what (OU Health Sciences Center)'s done. ... That saves lives."

In Fall 2020 there were 309 new undergraduate nursing students enrolled at the nursing college. In Fall 2023, there are 517 new undergraduate nursing students enrolled, according to Raskob's presentation.

The OU Board of Regents approved increasing the rates for OU's 2024 health plan rates.

"We have been able to keep the cost of health insurance challenges compared to the market for the last several years," Harroz said. "We know what a strain this is on employees. We did not want to change the plan construction and benefits that a lot of folks do and this was well covered by the committee."

The OU Board of Regents approved the search committee for Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications's new dean.

The Regents also approved an advertising policy to remove the prohibition on using OU’s logo and other trademarked symbols in alcohol advertising except when used to inform and educate the dangers of alcohol.

The Sooners released their official beer in partnership with COOP Ale Works in August.

The OU Board of Regents approved the seven items on the consent agenda including an item converting monthly paid employees to a biweekly pay schedule. The regents would need to approve a one-time payout of leave for the transition.

Of the 11,500 people employed by the university at its Norman campus, 5,900 are hourly and on a biweekly pay schedule, according to the agenda. The transition would simplify payroll processing across campus.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. is presenting his report.

Harroz began his report with statistics saying many college students have reported college is not worth its cost. With this point, Harroz said OU must focus on being a place of true value.

"You have to have excellence and affordability (first)," Harroz said. "If you're just one of those, you missed the mark. Second thing you have to be is a public research university. You've got to be affordable to those who otherwise couldn't afford to come."

Harroz said OU still has a long way to go.

Regent Anita Holloway is presenting updates on finance and audits for each of OU's campuses and reports all financial findings have been strong.

Regent Eric Stevenson is presenting his updates on OU, specifically discussing Team Norman, the City of Norman and OU's plan to open an entertainment district in Norman. This entertainment district would include an arena for OU athletics.

"There's really significant progress in the development on North campus that would have many things, including a new arena for men's and women's basketball teams, so thank you to all those folks (with) Team Norman," Stevenson said.

The meeting has started.

