Riverwind Casino to finish tenth year of Beats & Bites festivals with Clay Walker, Terri Clark

Riverwind Casino’s tenth year of Beats & Bites — monthly summer music festivals — comes to a close Thursday, featuring live music by country artists Clay Walker and Terri Clark, and fare from food trucks and vendors.
In addition to music, guests can also experience retail boutiques, a kids zone and a beer garden. Food and beverage companies including the 23rd Street Eatery, Squeeze Me Lemonade and The Royal Duck Beverage Company will be available at the festival.
Heather Rudd, the casino’s operations project manager, said the festival has grown exponentially over the years.
“The main thing is that this is a community-based event, it's focused on the community,” Rudd said. “It's a family-friendly event, and it's affordable, so we're trying to cater to everyone.”
According to Rudd, there were not similar events in the area when the festival started in 2016, and Riverwind wanted to make something new for the community.
“I think just being able to offer something for everyone … this isn't something that you hear of, like a $10 ticket,” Rudd said. “You can bring the whole family, and also kiddos 12 and under enter for free, so it's a very affordable way for a family to come out and enjoy an evening here at Riverwind.”
According to Rudd, Riverwind garnered a crowd of over 10,000 at its July event for country artist Flatland Cavalry.
“I think it's just our way of giving back to be like, ‘hey, we're more than a casino.’ We care about our community, and this is just something fun to offer to everyone in the area each summer,” Rudd said.
Most festival preparations are handled in-house, according to Rudd, with maintenance, graphics, events and setup teams being a source of pride. The festival takes about six months to plan and arrange.
“We always try to incorporate something new and fun each season, so there's something to look forward to,” Rudd said. “Last year, we added the season pass, so that was really exciting and a big success. So you never know, we could throw something new out there in 2027.”
General admission is $10 in person, and $11 on SeatGeek. More information about Beats & Bites is available online.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Lauren Brogdon and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.