OU Board of Regents to consider new football operations facilities, revisions to other Sooners ventures on Wednesday

The OU Board of Regents will consider an interim approval of new football operations facilities during its meeting on Wednesday, according to its agenda posted Tuesday evening.
The proposed action item includes approval of the “Football Operations Facilities” project, an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements that was announced in May at an estimated cost of $485 million.
The agenda notes an interim approval cost of $4 million at maximum to allow the university an accurate project budget in the future.
OU will also decide on an architectural firm to consult on the project. Three firms — HOK, Inc, Populous, Inc and Studio Architecture — provided proposals for the project and were evaluated by an OU interview committee that ranked each firm from highest to lowest. The university rated HOK first, Populous Inc. second and Studio Architecture last.
The agenda also states the new facility would appear adjacent to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and would not be attached. Last summer, OU demolished the vacated Bud Wilkinson House dorms located on the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.
During the 2022 football season, the open space was used for extra private tailgating.
The agenda writes: “It is anticipated that the project will develop new state-of-the-art facilities for functions consistent with those required to support Oklahoma football training, practice, preparation and performance.”
Other agenda notes:
• The regents meeting agenda also details a review of compensation for OU deputy athletics director Zac Selmon with a proposed annual salary of $335,000 up from $247,200.
• OU softball facility updates, improvements and expansion were approved in May for $42 million. Tuesday’s agenda includes a revised estimated total project budget of $47.9M as the team’s new stadium, Love’s Field, is set to open in 2024.
• Proposed renovations to the Lloyd Noble Center will also be considered at an estimated cost of $9 million. Regents previously approved updates and improvements to the men’s and women’s basketball team suites in May for $6 million.
• $1.25 million donation from JP Morgan Charitable Giving Fund advised by Michael Horton for OU football’s S.O.U.L. Mission development program.
• $5,000,000 gift from Jerry Ransom to support OU golf capital projects. The donation was initially announced on Oct.18.
• Athletic Department Senior Psychologist Cody Commander resigned Aug. 24. He has been with Oklahoma since August 2010.
• OU is seeking a construction management firm to assist the expansion and improvements to the Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion and Headington Family Tennis Center, which was announced in 2017. The estimated cost for the facility upgrades is $8 million.
