OU Board of Regents approves new football operations facility, upgrades to other Sooners venues

The OU Board of Regents approved the new Football Operations Facilities project and the accompanying architect selection for the project during its Wednesday meeting.
The project is an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements. The meeting’s agenda noted an interim approval cost for the project of $4 million at maximum to allow the university an accurate project budget in the future.
“What we're trying to consider is the ever-evolving world of college athletics,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said afterward. “And so it’s not about trying to build something that's like everybody else at that moment. (It’s about) what is the program going to need going forward?
“Obviously, we have a great setup at the moment, but things are changing. And there's even been legislation that's evolved. … We always have a proactive mindset, so that's what we're doing with this.”
The meeting agenda stated the new facility will appear adjacent to and will be separate from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Castiglione confirmed the facility will include “elite” strength and conditioning, recovery, sports medicine, nutrition, offices and other amenities.
Last summer, OU demolished the vacated Bud Wilkinson House dorms located on the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue.During the 2022 football season, the open space was used for extra private tailgating. While Castiglione couldn’t confirm when the new facility project would be finished, he noted Wednesday was an important first step.
“It's moving at a rapid pace,” Castiglione said. “Getting the architect on board is a key element to finalizing not only what the timetable would be, but to finding the actual scope of the project. … We've done some very preliminary work to understand what that might be because having this architect is the big first step if you will, to be able to determine it to find out what is obviously necessary.”
Castiglione also confirmed future improvements to the west side of the football stadium are in the works, but said he was unable to provide specific details at this time.
“The other part that really bears mentioning is that we have growing needs for our other sports programs,” Castiglione said. “And so it's not that the facility in the south end is going forward without being part of the vision. It's serving a great number of needs for all of our sports and we think in time that we'll evaluate that for staffing.”
Other approved agenda items
OU’s Board of Regents approved a revised estimated total project budget for the new softball stadium, Love’s Field, which will open in 2024.
Facility updates, improvements and expansion were previously approved in May for $42 million. The regents approved a revised estimated total project budget of $47.9 million Wednesday.
The regents also approved a construction management firm to assist with expansion and improvements to the Lloyd Noble Center and the Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion and Headington Family Tennis Center.
The estimated cost for the LNC upgrades is $9 million and includes improvements to suites, locker rooms and other areas. The tennis project has an estimated total cost of $8 million and includes new team suites, locker rooms and necessary support facilities.
