OU basketball: Sooners guard Bijan Cortes active against No. 20 Texas after missing previous 2 games

  • Updated
Bijan Cortes

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes during the game against Iowa St. on Jan. 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman guard Bijan Cortes is active for Oklahoma's game against No. 20 Texas on Tuesday, an OU spokesperson confirmed to The Daily.

Cortes missed the Sooners’ previous two matchups against Texas Tech and Kansas while in the concussion protocol. OU defeated Texas Tech 70-55 on Feb. 9 and fell to Kansas 71-69 on Feb. 12.

Cortes averages 2.2 points per game and 1.5 assists per game with 55.9 percent shooting from the field. The Kingfisher native broke onto the scene, contributing five assists and establishing himself as OU’s primary ball handler off the bench in the Sooners' Jan. 8 79-66 win over Iowa State.  

Oklahoma and Texas tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

