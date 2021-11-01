OU basketball: Sooners defeat Rogers State 106-57 in season-opening exhibition match

Oklahoma defeated Rogers State 106-57 on Monday night in its season-opening exhibition game in Norman.
Porter Moser coached his first game as Oklahoma's head coach. His team shot an impressive 18-of-27 from 3 and forced seven steals, while also outrebounding the Hillcats 33-20.
Junior forward and Eastern Washington transfer Jacob Groves led the way with 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and senior guard Umoja Gibson added 19 points with four 3-pointers. Senior guard Elijah Harkless and freshman guard C.J Noland were also in double figures, scoring 13 points each.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, a Duke transfer, started at point guard for the Sooners and dished out four assists in his debut. In addition to Noland, each of OU's three freshmen received minutes, with guards Alston Mason and Bijan Cortes adding six points each.
Tanner Groves, Jacob's brother, grabbed the start at forward and scored two points on three attempts. Junior forward Jalen Hill, who started at the other forward spot, junior forward Akol Mawein, redshirt senior forward and SMU transfer Ethan Chargois and redshirt sophomore forward Rick Issanza all scored, also.
The Sooners play their first regular season game vs. Northwestern State at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.