OU basketball: Sooners defeat Rogers State 106-57 in season-opening exhibition match

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma defeated Rogers State 106-57 on Monday night in its season-opening exhibition game in Norman.

Porter Moser coached his first game as Oklahoma's head coach. His team shot an impressive 18-of-27 from 3 and forced seven steals, while also outrebounding the Hillcats 33-20. 

Junior forward and Eastern Washington transfer Jacob Groves led the way with 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and senior guard Umoja Gibson added 19 points with four 3-pointers. Senior guard Elijah Harkless and freshman guard C.J Noland were also in double figures, scoring 13 points each. 

Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, a Duke transfer, started at point guard for the Sooners and dished out four assists in his debut. In addition to Noland, each of OU's three freshmen received minutes, with guards Alston Mason and Bijan Cortes adding six points each. 

Tanner Groves, Jacob's brother, grabbed the start at forward and scored two points on three attempts. Junior forward Jalen Hill, who started at the other forward spot, junior forward Akol Mawein, redshirt senior forward and SMU transfer Ethan Chargois and redshirt sophomore forward Rick Issanza all scored, also.

The Sooners play their first regular season game vs. Northwestern State at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9 in Norman. 

