OU basketball: Board of Regents approves contract extensions for Jennie Baranczyk, Porter Moser; raise for Sooners women's coach

Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved extensions for men’s basketball coach Porter Moser and women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk on Wednesday.
Baranczyk’s contract, which was extended from 2025 to 2027, includes a pay raise from her initial five-year deal worth $475,000. Barancyzk’s additional outside income was raised to $250,000, increasing her total annual salary to $550,000.
Additionally, beginning in 2023, Baranczyk will receive a $25,000 increase each year throughout the remainder of the contract.
Moser’s contract, worth $2.8 million in total annual compensation, was extended from 2026 to 2028, with no changes in pay. Moser is OU’s second highest paid employee behind football coach Brent Venables, whose contract is worth $7 million in total annual compensation.
In her first season in Norman, Baranczyk led the Sooners to a 23-7 regular season record, improving on their 12-12 record during the 2020-21 season. She’s also a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. Meanwhile Moser’s team finished the regular season with a 17-14 record.
Both the OU men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in their respective Big 12 tournaments this weekend in Kansas City. Moser’s group faces No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 while Baranczyk’s Sooners face Kansas at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10.
