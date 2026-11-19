Norman High School is back in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time since 2024, with a chance to extend its playoff run against Bartlesville on Friday.
The Tigers (7–4) will face the Bruins (7–3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Custer Stadium in the Class 6A-II quarterfinals. Norman advanced after a 33–20 first-round win over Booker T. Washington, while Bartlesville earned a first-round bye after finishing second in its district.
Norman's offense relied on its rushing attack against Booker T. Washington, scoring five touchdowns on the ground. Senior quarterback Joseph Kelley opened the scoring before senior running back Woodley Johnson and sophomore running back Cyncere Pekah added rushing touchdowns. Pekah broke loose for an 83-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, and sophomore running back Kayden Christian added another score.
The Tigers’ defense also impacted the game, with sacks from senior linebacker Nick Baldwin, senior linebacker Kingston Whitman, senior defensive lineman Oakley Caruthers and senior defensive lineman Deylan Moore. Senior linebacker Ashton Byrd blocked a punt, while sophomore wide receiver Jay’Quan Franklin forced and recovered a fumble. Caruthers also recovered a fumble.
Norman's performance up front on both sides of the ball stood out to head coach Rocky Martin. Winning the line of scrimmage was crucial in a run-heavy game.
“The biggest takeaway was how we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Martin said. “Our offensive line did a really good job, and then on the other side, our defensive line did a good job.”
Kelley expanded on the offensive line’s performance in the first-round win.
“I was really proud of our offensive line for stepping up and taking on the challenge,” Kelley said. “We challenged them that week. We knew it was going to be tough, and so I'm just really proud of everyone for stepping up to the moment.”
The Tigers will face a different challenge against Bartlesville’s offense. Norman has leaned on its rushing attack throughout the season, while the Bruins have been productive through the air.
Martin said Bartlesville's pass game will require an adjustment after Norman's recent stretch of opponents relied heavily on the run.
“Our last four opponents have been really run-heavy,” Martin said. “Most of those teams only threw the ball a handful of times, whereas Bartlesville is going to throw the ball 60, 65% of the time.”
Bartlesville junior quarterback Michael Kent has been a major part of that production. Through 10 regular-season games, Kent threw for 2,731 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 672 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Senior wide receiver Price Lusk has been one of Kent's top targets, recording 53 receptions for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. The Bruins scored at least 44 points in six of their seven wins.
For Norman, establishing its run game while limiting Bartlesville's passing opportunities will be important. Kelley said the Tigers want to find success both on the ground and through the air.
“I think it would be big for both,” Kelley said. “Just trying to be the best of both worlds and keep the offense on the field as long as possible and keep moving the ball first down at a time.”
Martin said mistakes could ultimately decide the matchup as both teams look to reach the state semifinals.
“Usually, this late in the playoffs, it's the team that doesn't make the most mistakes,” Martin said. “The team that's going to control the clock, not turn the football over, the team that takes away the ball will probably be the team that wins the game.”
With a spot in the final four within reach, Martin said the opportunity is significant for the Tigers, but the team's approach has not changed.
“We're going to prepare the same way, just like any other week,” Martin said. “But is it a big deal? Absolutely, it is. We're one of the final eight teams, and we're trying to get to the final four,”
The winner will advance to the state semifinals and face the winner of Muskogee (6–5) and Choctaw (8–2). For Norman, a win Friday would mean another step forward in its playoff run as the program looks to win its first state championship since 1992.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.