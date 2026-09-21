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OU softball lands 2 top-30 class of 2028 commits

OU softball battle series 3

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso during the battle series 3 on Oct. 23

 Sutton Spinner/OU Daily

OU softball received two commits on Monday, Gia Ryan and Kate McCartney. 

Gia Ryan, the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2028 class, committed to OU with a post on X.

Hailing from Danville, California, Ryan is ranked at No. 5 overall in her state and No. 6 nationally for middle infielders.  She is a middle infielder with strong left-side batting power. She is currently playing at San Ramon High School, with a batting average of .419 for the 2025-26 season. 

Softball America’s Brady Vernon broke the news Monday that Kate McCartney, the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2028, has committed to OU.

McCartney is an infielder who plays for Ponderosa High School in California, leading the program to a  27-1 record last season. She holds a batting average of .625 for the 2025-26 season.

Ryan and McCartney will be joining Sophia Schlader, the No. 1 Pitcher in the 2028 class, who committed to OU on Sept. 16.

This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.

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