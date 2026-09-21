OU softball lands 2 top-30 class of 2028 commits

OU softball received two commits on Monday, Gia Ryan and Kate McCartney.
Gia Ryan, the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2028 class, committed to OU with a post on X.
Hailing from Danville, California, Ryan is ranked at No. 5 overall in her state and No. 6 nationally for middle infielders. She is a middle infielder with strong left-side batting power. She is currently playing at San Ramon High School, with a batting average of .419 for the 2025-26 season.
Softball America’s Brady Vernon broke the news Monday that Kate McCartney, the No. 6 overall recruit in the class of 2028, has committed to OU.
McCartney is an infielder who plays for Ponderosa High School in California, leading the program to a 27-1 record last season. She holds a batting average of .625 for the 2025-26 season.
Ryan and McCartney will be joining Sophia Schlader, the No. 1 Pitcher in the 2028 class, who committed to OU on Sept. 16.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.