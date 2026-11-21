OU is set to kick off against Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, airing on ESPN2.
The Sooners (6-4, 4-3 SEC) look to secure a win in their final home game of the season, while the Aggies (4-6, 1-6) look to take one on the road.
OU 7, Texas A&M 7 (0:22 2Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer completes a four-yard pass to sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers in the end zone.
Mateer fumble: Mateer fumbles the ball, and Aggie senior safety Tawfiq Byard takes it 13 yards.
Mateer interception: Mateer throws a pass into triple coverage, with Aggie sophomore defensive end Marco Jones coming down with the ball.
Texas A&M 7, OU 0 (12:00, 2Q): Sophomore quarterback Brady Hart connects with fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Horton for a 36-yard touchdown.
OU scoreless on 1st drive: The Sooners' first drive of the game ends with 26 yards gained on six plays.
Texas A&M scoreless on 1st drive: The Aggies' first drive of the game ends after gaining only four yards on three plays.