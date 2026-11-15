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Tough mudder: OU leading against Mississippi

John Mateer rushing against Mississippi

Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer on the run against Mississippi on Nov. 15, 2026. 

OU is set to kick off against Mississippi at noon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.

The Sooners' (5-4, 3-3 SEC) matchup with Mississippi (6-3, 4-3) is a rare Sunday college football game after a ground stoppage on flights Friday. Many other traveling college football teams dealt with travel troubles but found ways to still play on Saturday. This is the only college football game being played on Sunday this weekend.

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Live updates

OU 21, 14 Mississippi (11:45 4Q): Sixth-year quarterback Trinidad Chambliss connects with junior tight end Caleb Odom for a 26-yard touchdown.

Sandell miss: Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell fails to convert a 39-yard field goal.

OU 21, Mississippi 7 (8:21 3Q): Freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. runs in a five-yard touchdown.

OU 14, Mississippi 7 (13:27 2Q): Senior running back Josh Dye scores a 19-yard rushing touchdown.

OU 14, Mississippi (3:29 1Q): Fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

OU 7, Mississippi (5:54 1Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer rushes into the end zone for a eight-yard touchdown. He caps off a 74-yard drive.

Mississippi scoreless in 1st drive: Mississippi's first drive ends with only six yards gained on three plays.

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