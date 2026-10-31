 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

OU-South Carolina football: Live updates, TV details

John Mateer warming up before South Carolina game

Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer warming up before the South Carolina game on Oct. 31, 2026.

OU is set to face off against South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.

The Sooners (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a win over Mississippi State (4-2, 2-3), while South Carolina (4-3, 2-3) recently took down Tennessee (6-2, 3-2).

14 South Carolina, OU 7 (11:20 2Q): Sophomore running back Christian Clark scores a one-yard rushing touchdown.

OU 7, South Carolina 7 (14:05, 2Q): Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. 

South Carolina 7, OU 0 (6:26, 1Q): Junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers rushes 15 yards for a touchdown.

OU scoreless in its 1st drive: OU's first drive ends in a punt, generating -1 yards on the drive.

South Carolina scoreless in 1st drive: The Gamecocks' drive ends in a punt on fourth and six at the 50. They gained only 28 yards on the drive. 

Pre-game availability report: Senior defensive back Peyton Bowen will be a game-time decision. 

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Artificial intelligence: The Daily in its news coverage does not publish reporting, writing, graphics or designs generated by AI. Read our policy.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate attacks, slurs, dehumanizing language, threats or the disclosure of private info. The editor considers guest column submissions.