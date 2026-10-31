OU-South Carolina football: Live updates, TV details

OU is set to face off against South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.
The Sooners (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a win over Mississippi State (4-2, 2-3), while South Carolina (4-3, 2-3) recently took down Tennessee (6-2, 3-2).
14 South Carolina, OU 7 (11:20 2Q): Sophomore running back Christian Clark scores a one-yard rushing touchdown.
OU 7, South Carolina 7 (14:05, 2Q): Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
South Carolina 7, OU 0 (6:26, 1Q): Junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers rushes 15 yards for a touchdown.
OU scoreless in its 1st drive: OU's first drive ends in a punt, generating -1 yards on the drive.
South Carolina scoreless in 1st drive: The Gamecocks' drive ends in a punt on fourth and six at the 50. They gained only 28 yards on the drive.
Pre-game availability report: Senior defensive back Peyton Bowen will be a game-time decision.