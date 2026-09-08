Why OU football general manager Jim Nagy added TRO transfers

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&