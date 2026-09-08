Why OU football general manager Jim Nagy added TRO transfers

Jim Nagy was not just looking to fill roster spots; he sought after players that strengthened OU’s existing identity.
Nagy helped OU secure four players intending to join the Sooners upon earning eligibility through temporary restraining orders against the NCAA last week. Former Arkansas defensive tackle Danny Saili, Boise State defensive tackle Braxton Fely, Wisconsin cornerback D’Yoni Hill and Stephen F. Austin linebacker Jaydon Southard were part of Cleveland County Courthouse cases seeking a fifth year of eligibility. The court cases came after a Colorado judge ruled in July that all 2022 class athletes who exhausted their eligibility in four years are now eligible.
“One thing I will say with all these guys, like, we had a lot of time to (evaluate) these guys with people in the NFL that scouted them last year, making sure they were really good culture fits,” Nagy said. “That was really important to us as well because we really like where the team's at chemistry-wise, culture-wise, leadership-wise and didn't want to do anything to disrupt that.”
Nagy added that the transfers filled open rosters spots they intentionally left open, foreseeing the court developments. They did not need to cut any players.
“We did everything by the book,” Nagy said. “So constant contact with the SEC, the administration. … We weren't going to ever cut any players. I'll say that. That was never a consideration. And just looking to upgrade the team, it's a violent sport. … It's a long season, and we are happy about what we did.”
The Sooners were looking to add depth with a long, exhausting season ahead for players.
Saili recorded 14 tackles at Arkansas in his previous two seasons. Fely recorded 67 tackles and 14 sacks in four years at Boise State. Hill started nine games for Wisconsin in 2025, finishing with 39 tackles. Southard had 114 tackles for Stephen F. Austin last year.
Nagy specifically praised Saili and Fely.
“Danny's played in the SEC — strong guy (and) got better over the course of last season, …” Nagy said. “(Danny’s) a big strong guy at the point of attack. … Braxton's a slippery guy — really good with his hands (and) disruptive.”
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer believes in the vision with bringing these transfers in.
“I trust our front office; I just coach (Brent) Venables and all those people that are in control,” Mateer said. “They would only bring in guys that match the culture, match the system and really want to play.”
Though Saili played some snaps against UTEP, it is currently unclear how much these transfers will play.
“We're not going to rush them out there,” Nagy said. “They’re going to have to learn and, more than anything, be physically ready. But they’ve got a seven-day acclimation period here, during the week, so we’ll get them out there when they’re ready.”