OU adds defensive line help after court win

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely is expected to join the Sooners' roster before the Southeastern conference’s midnight roster cutoff, according to SoonerScoop's George Stoia.
Fely was granted a temporary restraining order from a court in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon. In four years at Boise State, Fely accumulated 67 tackles and 14 sacks. He will join the roster with fellow fifth year defensive lineman Danny Saili who in a separate filing, was also granted a temporary restraining order.
With the restraining order granted, both Fely and Saili could be immediately available for the Sooners with kickoff just over 24 hours away if granted a preliminary injunction, though it remains unclear whether either will suit up for Week 1.
Fely, known for his strength, would have led all players at the NFL combine with 38 reps on the bench press at Boise State’s pro day in March.
(21) College Transfer Portal on X: "NEW: Boise State DL Braxton Fely just cranked out 38 bench press reps. That number would have led all positions at the NFL Combine 🤯 https://t.co/3tbuR0DepK" / X
Fely was a two-time second-team All-Mountain West selection who will look to add more depth to OU’s interior defensive line, a group headlined by juniors David Stone and Jayden Jackson.