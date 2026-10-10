Red River Rivalry: Kicker Tate Sandell wins game for OU after rough 1st half

DALLAS — Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell bounced back after struggling in the first half against Texas.
He nailed a 47-yard game-winning field goal for the Sooners.
This came after Sandell missed a 53-yard field goal near the end of the first half. He has already missed three field goals from beyond 40 yards this season. Sandell, at halftime against Texas, had already missed the same number of field goals this season as he did during all of 2025.
Sandell won the Lou Groza Award in 2025, which is given to the nation's best kicker. He completed 24-of-27 (88.9%) field goals in 2025.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.