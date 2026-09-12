Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma... North central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern Oklahoma City, or near Will Rogers Airport, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, and Smith Village. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH