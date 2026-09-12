OU lost to Michigan 17-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Here are takeaways:
Mateer underperforms
OU quarterback John Mateer failed to rise to the big stage in Ann Arbor, leading OU to its first scoreless half since the Sooners’ loss to Texas in 2022.
Mateer opened the game with only 52 passing yards on a 44% completion rate and 21 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half.
He bounced back in the second half, finding Mackenzie Alleyne, a former teammate at Washington State, in the red zone to bring the game to 10-7. He later connected with Beers on a 43-yard connection that eventually led to OU tying the game with a field goal.
However, he threw the ball right into the hands of a Wolverine defender in the fourth quarter, which put them in the red zone, ultimately leading to Michigan taking the game to 17-10.
Mateer finished with 189 passing yards on a 52% completion rate, 45 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown in the air. Comparatively, when OU played Michigan in 2025, he recorded 270 passing yards on a 62% completion rate, 74 rushing yards on 19 carries and three total touchdowns.
Beers staying consistent
OU sixth year tight end Rocky Beers had another prolific game against Michigan.
Beers led the team in receiving yards against the Wolverines with 94. He took a reception 43 yards early in the fourth quarter after the Sooners had been struggling on offense. That play led to OU fifth year kicker Tate Sandell completing a field goal in the same drive to tie the game at 10-10.
Beers’ success at the Big House comes after he had a highlight play against UTEP in which he hurdled a defender for a touchdown. The tight end showed off his vertical to finish a 40-yard receiving touchdown.
Beers is already becoming one of fifth year quarterback John Mateer’s go-to options after transferring from Colorado State, where he finished with 388 receiving yards in 2025.
OU drops 1st of 3 early tests
Entering the season, OU was set to face three tough tests early in the season: Michigan in Ann Arbor, Georgia in Athens and Texas in Dallas. The Sooners have now dropped the first one, which comes against the worst team of the three, according to the current AP Poll.
The Sooners are set to face two top-five opponents on the road in the next month, with Georgia currently at No. 2 and Texas at No. 4. They have not defeated Texas since 2023, and they have failed to score a touchdown against the Longhorns in three out of four matchups in the Brent Venables’ head coaching era.
Live updates
Michigan regains lead, 17-10
Junior running back Jordan Marshall rushes into the end zone to take back the lead for the Wolverines.
John Mateer threw an interception to give the Wolverines the ball in the red zone.
Tate Sandell ties game, 10-10
OU fifth year kicker Tate Sandell converts on a 34-yard field goal.
OU scores its 1st touchdown in 3rd quarter
Fifth year quarterback John Mateer connects with junior wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne in the end zone.
The two previously played together at Washington State.
Underwood outperforming Mateer in 1st half
Here are John Mateer and Bryce Underwood's statistics through the first half:
• Mateer: 52 passing yards on 44% completion rate, 21 rushing yards on seven carries
• Underwood: 96 passing yards on 54% completion rate, 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries
Here is how they performed in last year's matchup, which OU won 24-13:
• Mateer: 270 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 62% completion rate, 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries
• Underwood: 142 passing yards on 38% completion rate, -1 rushing yards on three carries
Michigan extends lead with field goal, 10-0
Michigan sophomore kicker Trey Butkowski completes a 40-yard field goal.
Michigan pins OU inside the 1-yard line
Michigan executes an excellent punt and leaves OU with 99 yards in front of it.
Parker Livingstone fumbles after reception
Junior wide receiver Parker Livingstone fumbled the ball after his first reception in a Sooner jersey.
Bryce Underwood opens scoring, 7-0
Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood ran the ball 38 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the first. This marks the longest run of Underwood's career.
Roughing the kicker penalty bails OU out
As OU's second drive was nearing its end, Michigan committed a roughing the kicker penalty, extending the Sooner drive.
Kip Lewis walks out with injury
Kip Lewis suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. Lewis hopped his way off the field, and is currently wearing a brace.
Owen Heinecke sacks Underwood
Sixth year linebacker Owen Heinecke sacks Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.
OU scoreless on 1st drive
Mateer is sacked to end the Sooners' first drive.
Pregame 'Boomer Sooner' chants
OU fan turnout means Michigan Stadium's 'ketchup and mustard'
"Voice of the Sooners" Toby Rowland calls Michigan Stadium "ketchup and mustard" with many OU fans in attendance.
Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje return
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday, fifth year Jake Maikkula is returning to start at center, while sophomore Ryan Fodje will start at left tackle.
Both were out against UTEP in Week 1 due to injuries. Freshman Noah Best, who started last week at center, will slide over to right guard.