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OU, head baseball coach Skip Johnson agree to new contract

College World Series Game 3

Head coach Skip Johnson and Sooners after winning the College World Series in Game 3 on June 22, 2026.

 Shayfer Cannon/OU Daily

OU head baseball coach Skip Johnson has agreed to a new contract. The OU Board of Regents approved the deal Wednesday morning.

Johnson's contract has been extended up to and including June 30, 2032. He will receive $2.05 million annually and $12.3 million in total over six years.

He will make $1.8 million this season, including a stay bonus of $250,000. His pay will increase by $100,000 each year and includes a stay bonus of $250,000 for each year he remains at OU. 

Performance bonuses include a $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship.

Athletic director Roger Denny explained how important it was to extend Johnson's contract after OU won the College World Series in 2026.

“Critical. ... When we see indicators of where a program is going, when those indicators tell us that there’s a lot of reason to believe there’s success coming, we want to invest in that,” Denny said. “And no greater indicator than what he did in Omaha this year. And again, I go back to just the experiences with Skip throughout that process, watching him lead, watching him go through the middle of a season that wasn’t what we expected and hoped for and then get the team turned around and be there ready to pounce in the way they did once that belief really crystallized in the locker room. Like, that’s everything you look for in a leader, and when we’ve got those folks, we want to make sure we keep them for a good long time.”

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