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OU looks to extend bowl game streak against Mississippi

Venables

Head coach Brent Venables after the game against Florida on Nov. 7, 2026.

 Zsophia Towson/OU Daily

OU is one win away from securing bowl eligibility and extending its streak of 27 consecutive bowl appearances.

To be eligible for a bowl game, the Sooners would need to secure at least six wins. Currently sitting at 5-4, the team has three opponents left in regular season play: No. 19 Mississippi (6-3, 4-3 SEC), Texas A&M (4-5, 1-5 SEC) and No. 22 Missouri (6-3, 3-3 SEC).

OU has an overall bowl record of 31-27-1 and hasn’t missed a bowl game since 1998. The team has been consistent since then but hasn’t won a postseason game since they defeated Oregon at the Alamo Bowl in 2021.

The Sooners are projected to play in either the Las Vegas Bowl against USC or the Kinder’s Texas Bowl against Baylor according to ESPN. USA TODAY college sports editor Erick Smith projects OU to face Clemson at the Gator Bowl.

OU will look to clinch bowl eligibility against No. 19 Mississippi at 3:15 p.m. this Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.

This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.

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