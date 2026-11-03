Brent Venables explains how 'everything's on the table' for OU offense

One day after OU announced it would be moving on from offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, head coach Brent Venables took to the podium to address the rest of the season’s outlook following a 42-25 loss to South Carolina.
Here are takeaways:
Venables elaborates on quarterback, offensive coordinator situations
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer and Arbuckle came as a package deal entering the 2025 season, but their statuses in Norman have changed.
The two had rapport at Washington State and, at times, a season ago, the connection worked in Norman. This year has been a total downfall, ranking 109 in points per game at the time of Arbuckle’s firing.
With speculation of Mateer being benched, Venables didn’t confirm whether the quarterback would start this weekend.
“Everything's on the table,” Venables said.
Venables admitted each of the top three quarterbacks on the depth chart got reps in Monday’s practice, but the team still has faith in Mateer.
“Everybody has a fresh start,” Venables said. “Fresh slate with change and we'll see where all of that goes, but (the) players do believe in John.”
Whichever quarterback starts Saturday will get a chance to work with interim offensive play-caller Jason Witten, who was hired in January to be OU’s tight ends coach. Witten previously called plays as head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.
“Jason, he's over-exceeded our expectations just from a leadership cohesion,” Venables said. “The improvement that he's helped us make at the tight end position (has been great). He's got a wealth of knowledge. His communication skills are elite.”
Witten will take over the offense of a 4-4 team that has struggled mightily throughout the season. With four games left on the schedule, the Sooners will have to win two in order to clinch a bowl game appearance and continue their 27-year streak.
Venables trying to keep locker room together
With a midseason offensive coordinator change, Venables understands the importance of keeping the team together to avoid rifts in the locker room.
“My job is to (give) a) perspective and get our guys excited, passionate about putting in a great week of work here over this week and then, certainly, over the next four weeks, ...” Venables said. “We want to win every game that's in front of us.”
As Venables wants to keep the team from tearing apart, he expects players to practice and play up to his standard.
“Everybody needs to make improvement,” Venables said. “Coach (and) player alike. Everybody has the right to do that — to get better today than you were yesterday. I know that's kind of cliche-ish, but it's so true. And that's what the best teams do. The best players do that.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.