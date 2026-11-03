OU men's basketball falls to East Texas A&M in historic upset

OU men's basketball fell to East Texas A&M 68-64 at the Lloyd Noble Center Monday night.
The loss is the second-largest Division I upset in the last 30 years, according to ESPN. OU was a 28.5 point favorite going into the game.
OU shot 40% from the field and and a woeful 53% from the free throw line, converting on just 17-32 attempts. The Sooners also turned the ball over 15 times and struggled rebounding the ball against a team projected to finish last in the Southland Conference.
Forward Derrion Reid had the opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds, but his shot rimmed out.
OU was without guard Xzayvier Brown (15 points per game last season), who will miss time with a lower body injury. In Brown’s absence, OU will look for its highly touted transfer class to bounce back after the shocking loss.
Next, OU will play Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. on Friday at McCasland Field House, airing SEC Network+.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.