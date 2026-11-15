Jason Witten helps OU find 'the formula' for success as interim offensive coordinator

Jason Witten passed his second audition on Sunday.
The interim offensive coordinator led OU (6-4, 4-3 SEC) to a 24-17 win over No. 19 Mississippi (6-4, 4-4). He led OU to a dominant run game performance in poor weather conditions, finishing with 188 rushing yards. The Sooners controlled the game for the second week in a row, finishing with 36:31 in time of possession compared to Mississippi’s 23:29.
“It all starts there in college football — the physicality that you want to play with,” Witten said. “And then you want to be multidimensional in how you attack. You want to keep the defense guessing, and that's with the run (or the) pass. Obviously, that's with the run schemes and personnels, and then marrying it up, as I've touched on with you guys, is … keeping the defense guessing by giving them a multitude of different looks. … The biggest area we wanted to get (going) was the physicality, and certainly in those elements tonight, I thought our guys handled it and understood it. Like, this is the formula.”
Witten said that establishing the run game early was a priority for OU on Sunday. The Sooners had 11 run plays on their first drive of the game, which ended in a touchdown rush from fifth-year quarterback John Mateer. The first drive got OU’s ground attack off to a hot start before it finished with 188 rushing yards on 49 attempts.
“That was something we tried to incorporate early on,” Witten said. “And you don't just show up on Saturday or Sunday, in this case, and have success. Success is a byproduct of how you practice and how you prepare, and I was actually excited about having one of these (successful) games because, as a new coordinator in that position, there's a player piece of, like, ‘Yeah I'll believe it when I see it.’ This is going to be the mentality — this physicality — and 49 rush attempts later, the proof's in the pudding.”
Freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. scored his first touchdown of the season against Mississippi. Hatton’s power running was a factor, as Witten continues to strengthen the rushing game.
“I feel like just the way we attack, especially in practice, … is different,” Hatton said. “Preparation is a lot different.”
Witten added that his goal is to carve out roles for all of the offensive players.
“The formula, in my opinion, for us to be successful is using a multitude of different guys,” Witten said. “Obviously, Isaiah (Sategna) is a major part of that in the passing game and John in the plus-one run game. Rocky Beers is a big part of that in the passing game. But finding roles for those guys, … we'll continue to find ways. I think that's your job as a coach. One of the things that you have a responsibility to do is how you put your players in different positions and create space and leverage both in the run and pass. … Our ability to be multiple will be our formula down this stretch.”
Witten was asked after the game if he wants to be OU’s full-time offensive coordinator.
“Absolutely,” Witten said. “I haven't had a chance to really think about that. But I think you prepare your butt off in every moment, and when opportunities present themselves, you pounce on those. And this situation, how it came about, is unlike any … other that I've been a part of, but I've been preparing for that for a long time. I have so much respect and appreciation for the staff digging in. … Great appreciation for Coach for giving me that opportunity. I know there's probably a lot of, ‘He hasn't done (it) before.’ But that's unknown, and I look at it a little bit differently. I got a lot of confidence in myself and (am) able to communicate that.”
Head coach Brent Venables praised Witten after the game as well.
“I'm proud of coach Witt and the rest of the staff,” Venables said. “Certainly, the players are responding the right way. … (We) have good, strong leadership and a great vision for what victory looks like and how we're going to win together as a football team, so I thought they carried out the plan in an excellent way.”
There has been remarkable offensive improvement in just a couple weeks under Witten. However, with two regular-season auditions remaining, Witten is not satisfied, similarly to how he felt after a 23-7 win over then-ranked Florida a week ago.
“I was clear when I took over,” Witten said. “I was standing right here and told the offense, ‘Here's what you can expect from me. Here's what we expect from you. Here's what our formula is going to look like moving forward. Let's go put the work in.’ And (after seeing) them get the result (against Florida), the message was very similar. ‘Proud of you guys, that was a great effort going on the road in a tough environment. But there's still a lot of things we can get better at, and we have to attack that. We don't have time to think we've arrived.’ … And I would say that would be the same message moving forward on Monday.”
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.