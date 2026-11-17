In a letter to the Southeastern Conference, the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners expressed concern with the rescheduling of OU’s game against Mississippi, stating the change affected far more than the football game.

In the letter, commissioners Rusty Grissom, Rod Cleveland and Jacob McHughes asked the SEC to recognize and consider local coordination efforts and community consequences when making scheduling decisions.

The commissioners expressed concern for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, writing the last minute change forced agencies to rebuild their staffing schedules, which could cause overtime and raise expenses.

“Restaffing a stadium for a home football game is a major challenge within itself, but considering other events on campus made this an even greater burden,” The commissioners wrote.

The university had three athletic events scheduled for Sunday. The change caused the university to move a women’s basketball game against Southern University to Dec. 17, while a wrestling event and volleyball match, which was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., were held at 6 p.m. that night.

The commissioners wrote the rescheduling affected local businesses by creating operational and financial challenges due to staffing changes and inventory problems. The letter states these challenges could create losses in revenue and wasted inventory.

The letter also referenced changes to churches’ Sunday services, writing the shift disrupted parking arrangements at the congregations.

The commissioners wrote that the partnership between the community and the SEC must be built on mutual respect and an understanding that game days affect people outside of the stadium.

“The nearly 100,000 people who attend, along with the thousands of local employees, public servants, business owners and community members who support them, deserve consideration in decisions that directly affect their lives and livelihoods,” the commissioners wrote.

The letter follows the SEC’s decision to move OU’s home football game against then-No. 19 Mississippi to Sunday due to a nationwide ground stop on flights. OU and Mississippi were the only college football teams to play Sunday.

This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Tori Pham copy edited this story.