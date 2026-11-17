A false security alert on election night triggered a lockdown of Cleveland County's unofficial election results, delaying their reporting by hours.
A file of early election results activated security protocols, a Friday review by the Oklahoma State Election Board found. The review does not specify what about the file set off security.
The alert halted all results from Election Day precincts, mail-in ballots and early voting ballots from being reported to the State Election Board. There was no issue counting or certifying ballots in the county that night — the delay was only in reporting, according to the review.
The state board reviewed the alert that night and found there was no issue with the file.
Meanwhile, the state board’s technical team and the county election board backed up files onto the county’s tabulation computer as a precaution. They still could not report these results because of the ongoing security alert.
After the alert was cleared, the state election board processed the flagged file using a different method. Then, all results were reported to the state shortly after 10 p.m.
County election board staff also conducted an audit, where they verified each precinct’s results on the state election board website against their records.
A similar issue occurred in 2022 in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties. In both, a file triggered a security alert, the review states.
Comanche County also experienced unrelated technical issues on election night. There, a hard drive issue prevented them from loading unofficial results into their tabulation computer. Staff worked overnight to manually report results, finishing around 1 p.m. Nov. 4, according to the review.
The Oklahoma State Election Board declined to comment, writing to OU Daily via email that releasing additional details would compromise security.
The Cleveland County Election Board declined to comment at this time.
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz. Lauren Brogdon and Sophie Hemker copy edited this article.