2024 wide receiver Kelly Daniels commits to OU

Class of 2024 wide receiver Kelly Daniels announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Instagram on Monday after receiving an offer on Feb. 24 and visiting Norman in March.
BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR KJ Daniels has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’10 153 WR from Franklinton, LA chose the Sooners over Tulane, Cincinnati, & others.“The moment I stepped foot on OU’s campus it felt like home. I believe that I can develop better as a player and a better… pic.twitter.com/srT87FZbgc— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2023
The Franklinton, Louisiana, native from Franklinton High School is the third commit the Sooners have landed in the 2024 class, joining four-stars quarterback Michael Hawkins and cornerback Jeremiah Newcomb.
The 5-foot-10, 153-pound receiver won the 100 meters event at the Allie Smith Invitational on April 5, running it in 10.94 seconds.
Daniels chose Oklahoma over Cincinnati, Tulane and others.
