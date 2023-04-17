 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

2024 wide receiver Kelly Daniels commits to OU

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Class of 2024 wide receiver Kelly Daniels announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Instagram on Monday after receiving an offer on Feb. 24 and visiting Norman in March.

The Franklinton, Louisiana, native from Franklinton High School is the third commit the Sooners have landed in the 2024 class, joining four-stars quarterback Michael Hawkins and cornerback Jeremiah Newcomb.

The 5-foot-10, 153-pound receiver won the 100 meters event at the Allie Smith Invitational on April 5, running it in 10.94 seconds. 

Daniels chose Oklahoma over Cincinnati, Tulane and others. 

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments