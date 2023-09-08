Norman (0-2) fell to Moore (3-0) 43-42 on Friday evening at Harve Collins Stadium.

Next, the Tigers will stay at home to face Stillwater (0-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Here are the highlights, details and takeaways from the loss:

Takeaways

Tigers outscored in 4th en route to loss

With 10:49 remaining, the Tigers held a 35-21 lead over the Lions. But then, Moore mounted a comeback.

The Tigers were outscored 22-7 from that point, allowing three touchdowns. Norman first allowed 14 unanswered points to make the score 35-35 before retaking a 42-35 lead with 1:33 left.

The Lions then mounted a touchdown drive, capped off by a deep 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Malikai Miller to wide receiver C.J. Simon. Moore then successfully scored a two-point conversion with running back Cam Hayes to take a 43-42 lead, which would be its margin of victory.

Norman coach Rocky Martin didn't have an answer postgame, attributing Moore's comeback to its offensive talent.

"I don't know if anything went sideways ... They just made a couple plays," Martin said. "Anything can happen in football. I do think we have things to look at, but they have an athletic team that made plays."

Martin's players felt the same.

"They're a good team offensively, and we tried our hardest," sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Young said. "You can't say we didn't try. They have a really good team."

Alexander's six scores not enough

Despite the loss, Norman had one of the players of the game.

Senior running back Devin Alexander scored all of the Tigers' touchdowns against the Lions, six in total. He rushed 19 times, totaling 274 rushing yards.

Alexander stayed positive in defeat, being happy with the performances of him and his team.

"After tonight, I'm really excited for what this team is going to accomplish," Alexander said. "The (offensive line) was really good for me, especially when I was cutting back. They were there for me almost every play. I think we had a great game."

Martin was especially pleased, calling Alexander "one of the best backs in the state."

"He's one of the fastest guys in Oklahoma," Martin said of Alexander. "When he makes one guy miss, there's no catching him, and he makes a lot of guys miss. He's our game-breaker."

Tigers take confidence in loss

Alexander's positivity was shared by his teammates and his coach.

Even though Norman fell to 0-2, an upbeat mood spread throughout postgame. When asked, the Tigers attributed it to the improvement since their 21-0 loss to Norman North last Thursday.

Additionally, Norman thinks it can take many positives out of the defeat.

"The entire game was full of positives," Martin said. "I think we made some really good decisions on the offense. Defensively, we're flying around. We have a short week, so we're gonna learn from this and get our first win."

For Alexander, he sees a bright future for the Tigers.

"I think we're going to make the playoffs. I really do," Alexander said. "We wanted to show everybody that we're a great team, because we got a lot of doubters after the last game. I really do think this team is a great team."

Scoring Plays

Moore 6, Norman 0 (11:41 1st)

The Lions scored on the first play of the game with a 69-yard touchdown run from Miller.

Got a first play TD. Malachi Nelson goes 69 yards to give Moore the first points. Extra point is no good. Moore leads 6-0z pic.twitter.com/asI9oCn5Ie — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 14, Norman 0 (6:02 1st)

Hayes scored a 1-yard touchdown to extend the Lions' lead. The 2-point conversion was good to make the score 14-0.

After a big 26 yard rush, Moore gives the ball to Cam Hayes again for the 1-yard score. 2-point is good. Moore leads Norman 14-0 with 6:02 in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/IeaUR0jr9r — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 14, Norman 7 (3:28 1st)

Alexander cut into the two-score deficit with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Devin Alexander cuts Norman’s deficit to 14-7. Short rushing TD here. 3:28 remaining in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/exw4jN0GlS — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 14, Norman 13 (9:21 2nd)

After a 4th-and-1 stop, Alexander scored an 81-yard rushing touchdown for his second score of the game. The extra point was missed.

We got a ballgame now. Devin Alexander gets his 2nd TD of the game with an 81-yard rush. Extra point is missed, Moore still leads 14-13 with 9:21 left in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/G1p3VoM7W5 — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 21, Norman 13 (7:21 2nd)

Miller scored his second rushing touchdown of the game from six yards out.

Malachi Miller strikes once more. A 6-yard rush gives him his 2nd TD of the night and Moore now leads 21-13 with 7:21 in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/c6d7pEZEaF — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 21, Norman 21 (5:16 2nd)

Alexander scored his third rushing touchdown from 62 yards out to tie the game.

It’s the Devin Alexander show tonight. He’s off to the races with a 62-yard touchdown rush. 3 Norman High TDs, all from Alexander. 21-19, Moore leads pending the PAT. pic.twitter.com/n7a0w8G4lO — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Norman 28, Moore 21 (5:36 3rd)

Alexander got his fourth rushing touchdown of the game with a 34-yard score. This was the Tigers' first lead of the game.

Make it 4 TDs for Devin Alexander. He just scored this one from 34 yards out. Shifty run to put Norman on top for the first time tonight. 28-21 Tigers with 5:36 left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/fluAvatytg — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Norman 35, Moore 21 (10:49 4th)

After a fumble recovery by junior linebacker Behr Boyd, Alexander scored his fifth touchdown of the game from 45 yards out. This was the first time the Tigers had a two-score lead.

Norman with 2 big plays in a row. Forced a fumble that was recovered by Behr Boyd before Devin Alexander’s 5th TD of the game from 45 yards out. 35-21 Tigers lead, 10:49 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/iEOzIekQTK — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Norman 35, Moore 28 (7:14 4th)

The Lions cut the deficit to one score with an eight-yard pass from quarterback Miller to Simon. This was the first passing touchdown by either team in the game.

Surprisingly, after 8 scores, we have our first passing TD of the night. Malachi Miller throws an 8 yard pass to CJ Simon for the score. Cut the Tiger lead to one score, 35-28 with 7:14 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/0gpco774xr — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Norman 35, Moore 35 (3:35 4th)

After recovering a fumble, Hayes got his second rushing touchdown of the game from five yards out.

Barnburner in the 4th quarter. Can Hayes gets his 2nd TD of the game with a 5-yard rush. 35-35, Norman getting the ball with 3:35 left. pic.twitter.com/VRHW62I1DE — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Norman 42, Moore 35 (1:33 4th)

Alexander put the Tigers back on top with his sixth rushing touchdown of the game from 31 yards out.

Oh my God he’s got 6 scores ms Devin Alexander again. 31-yard score. It’s his game and his night. Tigers now lead 42-35 with just 1:33 to play. pic.twitter.com/wwOYjJ3M98 — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Moore 43, Norman 42 (Final)

Miller's 37-yard touchdown pass was followed by Hayes rush for a two-point conversion. The Lions then forced an interception off junior quarterback Phoenix Murphy to seal the win.

Malachi Miller with a big 37-yard TD pass to make the score 42-41 with 38 seconds left. Wanted to go for a quick 2-pointer, but a Norman player feigned injury and forced a stop in play. pic.twitter.com/aYzYqb3fDs — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Lions go for 2 and get it. Big time power from Cam Hayes and he forces his way in on the push. Moore leads Norman 43-42 with 38 seconds left. What a game. pic.twitter.com/RgYhtAeEqf — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

Phoenix Murphy is picked off on 3rd down. Thats gonna be game. Moore will win 43-42. pic.twitter.com/KhvdSnZ2V4 — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023

