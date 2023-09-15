Norman North (3-0) defeated Yukon (1-2) 57-28 on Friday evening at Harve Collins Stadium.

The Timberwolves face Bixby (3-0) on the road next Friday at 7 p.m. The Spartans are ranked No. 45 nationally by MaxPreps and No. 1 in Oklahoma by Sports Illustrated.

Here are highlights and takeaways from the game:

Takeaways

James' big day highlights Timberwolves' scoring frenzy

Sophomore wide receiver Mason James made it consecutive games with multiple touchdowns by scoring three against the Millers.

He scored the game's first touchdown in the first quarter with a four-yard rush from a wildcat formation. James scored the next two in the second quarter after taking a screen pass 30 yards and a 49-yard deep pass from junior quarterback Owen Eshelman.

Being used in running and passing situations, James loves his versatile role for Norman North.

"Wherever coach puts me is where I'm going to put my work in," James said. "I had to get my thing done, and I did it real good. I'm in amazement."

Norman North coach Justin Jones had nothing but praise for his sophomore phenom.

"He's been electric," Jones said. "Every game he's played this year, he's done positive things. He's one of those guys that continues to do that."

After scoring twice in Norman North's 31-28 win last Friday against Edmond Santa Fe, James has five touchdowns this season.

Pratcher aids Timberwolves' takeaway efforts

The Timberwolves recorded four takeaways against Yukon, with senior defensive back Camden Pratcher accounting for half of them.

He caught two interceptions off former Norman North and current Yukon quarterback Holden Kee, both coming off deep passes in the second half.

Pratcher said he keyed in on the Millers' tendencies to throw deep passes, allowing him to be far back enough to make his interceptions.

"The series before, they ran a similar play and made a good catch," Pratcher said. "I knew they were gonna come back to it again, so once I saw the ball up in the air, I knew I was going to make a play."

Norman North's other two takeaways were both fumble recoveries, with one resulting in a touchdown after senior outside linebacker Carver Rogers ran his recovery 46 yards into the end zone.

"We just made a lot of big plays," Pratcher said. "I just expect us to go out there and do our best, stay healthy and dominate."

Timberwolves firing heading into crucial matchup

After finishing non-district play undefeated, Norman North opens district play against Bixby, who have won five consecutive state championships.

Jones believes the Timberwolves couldn't have entered the matchup better, having outscored its opponents 109-55 this season. Facing what should be its most difficult opponent, Jones is confident, but aware of what faces his team.

"They're a really good football team. They're going to expose our weaknesses like no other team," Jones said. "We're continuing to get better, but we better be ready to go because we're about to go stick our face in the fan."

James agreed, believing the Timberwolves' record means nothing next Friday.

"We have to try not to get in our heads too much," James said. "We have to put 3-0 behind us, and that'll allow us to prepare for our next game."

Bixby defeated Norman North 63-7 last season in Norman.

Scoring plays

Norman North 7, Yukon 0 (5:34 1st)

The Timberwolves score first with a four-yard rush from James out of a wildcat formation.

Norman North 13, Yukon 0 (1:26 1st)

The Timberwolves extend their lead with a 24-yard pass from junior quarterback Owen Eshelman to junior wide receiver Carter Hammer. The PAT was no good.

Norman North 21, Yukon 0 (11:26 2nd)

James scored a 30-yard receiving touchdown on a screen to go along with his rushing score. He then ran in the two-point conversion.

Norman North 29, Yukon 0 (9:09 2nd)

A sack from senior defensive lineman Finn Smith forces a fumble that's picked up by Rogers and taken back 46 yards for a touchdown. James then rushed in another two-point conversion.

Norman North 29, Yukon 7 (8:58 2nd)

The Millers scored their first touchdown with a 75-yard reception from junior wide receiver Baylor Weaver.

Norman North 29, Yukon 13 (2:53 2nd)

Weaver made a catch over senior defensive back Owen Flowers for a 20-yard touchdown. The Millers failed the ensuing two-point conversion.

Norman North 36, Yukon 13 (0:22 2nd)

Eshelman found James for a 49-yard passing score, James' third of the game.

Norman North 43, Yukon 13 (6:30 3rd)

Eshelman scored his fourth touchdown on a quarterback sneak from one yard out.

Norman North 43, Yukon 20 (4:50 3rd)

Weaver made a one-handed catch from 13 yards out to cut into the Millers' deficit.

Norman North 50, Yukon 20 (9:03 4th)

A four-yard rushing touchdown from Eshelman gave the Timberwolves 50 points.

Norman North 57, Yukon 20 (4:51 4th)

Senior running back Latrell Williams scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the season.

Norman North 57, Yukon 28 (4:00 4th)

Kee found sophomore wide receiver Gavin Thornhill with a pass from 37 yards out. Junior running back Kayson Holman then rushed in the two-point conversion.

