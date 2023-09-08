Norman North (2-0) defeated Edmond Santa Fe (1-1) 31-28 on Friday evening in Edmond.
Meanwhile in Edmond, the Timberwolves pull out a tight one against Edmond Santa Fe. https://t.co/FQ2XY5IRk0— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 9, 2023
The Timberwolves trailed 28-14, but scored 17 unanswered points to win the game. In the third quarter, junior quarterback Owen Eshelman launched a 52-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Zain Prater before Norman North scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore wide receiver Mason James scored a 16-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game with 8:59 left before kicker Reece Crandall made the eventual game-winning 27-yard field goal with 2:47 left.
James scored another touchdown in the second quarter, also a rush from 10 yards out. He touched the ball 16 times, finishing with 64 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards. Eshelman threw another touchdown pass in the second quarter to finish with two, which was a 39-yard pass to junior wide receiver Carter Hammer.
Next, the Timberwolves face Yukon (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at home.