Heading into halftime, Owen Eshelman knew Norman North’s offense needed a spark.
The Timberwolves were beating their crosstown rival Norman High 7-0, but Norman North’s quarterback and offense were struggling. Eshelman threw three interceptions in the first half, and the Timberwolves were largely ahead because they recorded two interceptions of their own in the first half.
Inside Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s road locker room, Eshelman and Norman North coach Justin Jones came up with a plan. The former noticed a flaw in the Tigers’ defensive alignment that left a small hole on the outside of Norman High’s linebackers. Both knew that’s what they wanted to attack in the second half.
“We just had to watch their defensive movements and alignments. All the little things like that were key,” Eshelman said postgame of Norman North’s (1-0) 21-0 win over Norman High (0-1) on Thursday. “I had noticed some things that made me key to a different space on the field, and I knew we could take advantage of that.”
Norman North’s defense continued cruising, and, with that adjustment, the Timberwolves got the offensive push they needed to put the game away. Eshelman was turnover-free in the second half.
In addition to his passing improvements, Eshelman used his legs to help Norman North as well. He called his own number for an 18-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, contributing to a lethal ground attack with 145 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line was the most essential in the second half,” Eshelman said. “They created space for runners to go make something happen, including me. We ended up slowing down the game a bit and operated how we wanted to, and we got the win.
“This was a great kick-start to our season by beating our rival by three touchdowns. We’re only going to get more confident going forward.”
Timberwolves fueled by defensive shutout
Norman North’s defense ended with three interceptions and its first shutout win in 12 games.
One of the Timberwolves’ two first half interceptions helped set up a touchdown when cornerback Curtis Miller picked off Norman High quarterback Phoenix Murphy. Miller’s return went to the 18-yard line, and Norman North scored two plays later with an eight-yard rush from running back Will Lundquist.
We have our 4th INT of the game. Curtis Miller brings this one back to the Norman High red zone at the 18 yard line. pic.twitter.com/0p7acipuE9— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 1, 2023
At long last, our first TD. Will Lundquist gets the corner from 8 yards out on this run. Norman North up 7-0. pic.twitter.com/drbdRStKj1— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 1, 2023
In the third quarter, the Timberwolves again earned a takeaway while the Tigers were in the end zone, with this one coming from outside linebacker Carver Rogers. Rogers says he and the defense emphasized drop zones against Norman High, believing they were key to all three interceptions.
“For us, it was our defensive drops. That's how we got our interceptions,” Rogers said. “They like to run deep routes with short routes, so we had to stay between those. That’s how I got mine in the red zone.
“I saw (Norman High quarterback Crew Noles) roll out. I was in between two people, and I was in the right place at the perfect time.”
This season, Jones is challenging his defense to record three takeaways a game. This week, the Timberwolves passed.
“Once we lose the ball, we want to immediately get it right back. We always preach that,” Jones said. “Statistics show you're going to win 96% of the time if you get three takeaways, and so that's our (modus operandi). It's all about the ball, and our secondary did a great job countering their different looks.”
Jones hoping to build on rivalry win
While Jones is happy with the win, he wants to see Norman North improve in the coming weeks.
Specifically, he hopes the Timberwolves improve on their “emotional intelligence.” Norman North was called for five flags against the Tigers, with one negating a rushing touchdown from Eshelman in the fourth quarter.
“I don't want to say it was stupidity, but it's a lack of emotional control,” Jones said. “We were self-destructing at times. We had a big play and we took it off the table. We have a big touchdown called back. These are young guys, so it’s all about learning. We have to learn how to navigate the game.”
Additionally, Jones says the Timberwolves will study a lot of “teach tape” next week.
“What we want to do is learn and grow, and we have a lot of room to do both,” Jones said. “We'll enjoy this one tonight, but we'll get to the tape tomorrow and try to be a better football team next week.”
Norman North plays Edmond Santa Fe on the road next Friday, while Norman High takes on Moore at home on the same day.