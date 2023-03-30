Full results from OU football's 2023 Pro Day with Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, others

Oklahoma had 16 former players compete at its 2023 Pro Day in Norman on Thursday.
The Sooners' list of participants were headlined by offensive tackle Anton Harrison, receiver Marvin Mims, running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who are all likely to be selected at the NFL draft on April 27-29.
Other participants included DaShaun White, C.J. Coldon, Justin Broiles, Jeffery Johnson, Chris Murray, Trey Morrison, Bentavious Thompson and Daniel Parker.
OU also had former kicker Gabe Brkic appearing for the second season in a row, along with fellow specialists long snapper Kasey Kelleher and punter Michael Turk.
Offensive lineman Wanya Morris, who suffered a hamstring injury at the NFL Combine on March 5, will hold his own Pro Day on April 11 as he recovers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Here are the final results:
Justin Broiles, DB
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Vertical: 35 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds
3-cone: 7.19 seconds
Bench press: 11 reps
Marvin Mims, WR
Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches (NFL Combine)
Vertical: 39 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds (NFL Combine)
3-cone: 6.9 seconds (NFL Combine)
C. J. Coldon, DB
Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches
Vertical: 37 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.24 seconds
3-cone: 7.31 seconds
Eric Gray, RB
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches (NFL Combine)
Vertical: 37 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.2 seconds
3-cone: 7.25 seconds
Bench press: 14 reps
Anton Harrison, OL
Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches (NFL Combine)
Vertical: 28 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds (NFL Combine)
20-yard shuttle: 4.93 seconds
Bench press: 24 reps
Jeffery Johnson, DL
Broad jump: 7 feet, 9 inches
Vertical: 22 inches
40-yard dash: 5.60 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 5.1 seconds
Bench press: 21 reps
Trey Morrison, DB
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Vertical: 39 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.41 seconds
3-cone: 7.39 seconds
Bench press: 19 reps
Chris Murray, OL
Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch
Vertical: 28 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 5.07 seconds
3-cone: 8.51 seconds
Bench press: 21 reps
Daniel Parker, TE
Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches
Vertical: 26 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.88 seconds
3-cone: 7.76 seconds
Bench press: 12 reps
Jalen Redmond, DL
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches (NFL Combine)
Vertical: 34 1/2 inches (NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds (NFL Combine)
3-cone: 7.3 seconds (NFL Combine)
Bench press: 27 reps (NFL Combine)
Bentavious Thompson, RB
Broad jump: 9 feet
Vertical: 30 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.62 seconds
3-cone: 7.66 seconds
Bench press: 8 reps
DaShaun White, LB
Broad jump: 9 feet. 9 inches
Vertical: 33 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.44 seconds
Bench press: 13 reps
Brayden Willis, TE
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Vertical: 33 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds (NFL Combine)
3-cone: 7.3 seconds (NFL Combine)
Bench: 20 reps (NFL Combine)
Michael Turk, P
Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch (NFL Combine)
Vertical: 34 inches (NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds (NFL Combine)
