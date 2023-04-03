OU football running back Jovantae Barnes misses spring practice with apparent foot injury

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, who played in 11 games as a freshman and rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown during OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss in 2022, was seen wheeling around practice on a scooter with a wrap on his right leg.
#Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes on a scooter: pic.twitter.com/AE8svJ8RSL— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
Other practice notes:
- Cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Kani Walker were also seen without pads and didn't practice.
- Safety Peyton Bowen returned to practice after the death of his sister.
Hey everyone, Saturday morning my family and I lost my sister after she gave birth to my niece Josephine Louise. it’s been a very hard time for everyone who has had a relationship with my sister camylle. https://t.co/twIvFvt25c— Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) March 28, 2023
- Defensive back Gentry Williams was a full participant after collapsing during a workout on March 9 and was seen going through every drill.
- Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was seen coaching linebackers with former Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was hired as an assistant.
An animated Brent Venables coaching during #Sooners practice: pic.twitter.com/kvLmhFWE3N— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
- Sooners offensive linemen were seen going through intense drills. Stanford transfer Walter Rouse, who is rehabbing from labrum surgery, wore a blue injury jersey but participated in drills.
Some #Sooners offensive line work: pic.twitter.com/0r8Syg7Dx8— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
Here are more clips from the practice:
#Sooners QB Jackson Arnold putting in work: pic.twitter.com/U0j7ouTQoB— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
#Sooners QB Jackson Arnold’s accuracy 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vSxx6NYFGC— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
#Sooners R Mason Thomas, who’s expected to make a big jump in 2023, going through drills: pic.twitter.com/cxFrmoPv4E— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
