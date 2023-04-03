 Skip to main content
OU football running back Jovantae Barnes misses spring practice with apparent foot injury

Jovantae Barnes

Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes during spring practice on April 3, 2023. 

 Colton Sulley

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, who played in 11 games as a freshman and rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown during OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss in 2022, was seen wheeling around practice on a scooter with a wrap on his right leg. 

Other practice notes:

- Cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Kani Walker were also seen without pads and didn't practice.

- Safety Peyton Bowen returned to practice after the death of his sister. 

- Defensive back Gentry Williams was a full participant after collapsing during a workout on March 9 and was seen going through every drill.

- Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was seen coaching linebackers with former Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was hired as an assistant. 

- Sooners offensive linemen were seen going through intense drills. Stanford transfer Walter Rouse, who is rehabbing from labrum surgery, wore a blue injury jersey but participated in drills. 

Here are more clips from the practice:

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

