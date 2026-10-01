Aviation, live music: What to do in Norman, Oklahoma City the first weekend of October

From concerts to aviation, check out what’s happening in Norman and Oklahoma City this weekend.
Norman
Foreigner performance, 8 p.m. Friday: English-American rock band Foreigner will perform live at Riverwind Casino. Tickets are available online starting at $278.
20th Annual Aviation Festival, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday: Max Westheimer Airport will host OU’s Annual Aviation Festival, featuring aircraft displays, tours of the control tower and more. Admission and parking is free.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Reopening, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday: Second Chance Animal Rescue will be celebrating its reopening at its Norman location.
Looking for OU Sports? Check out the OU sports composite calendar for more information on all the sports events happening this weekend. Tickets are available online and are free with an OU Student ID based on availability. For more information, read the student ticket information page.
Oklahoma City
Cannons - The Everything Glows Tour, 8 p.m. Friday: Electro-pop group Cannons will perform live at Tower Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online with general admission starting at $43.49.
Pop-Up Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday: Shop more than 60 vendors at the one-day market presented by the Independent Shopkeepers Association in Midtown. From clothing to books and unique vintage finds, there’s something for everyone.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Braxton Collett and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.