Trump mentions Harold Hamm, Barry Switzer during rally

Update — 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1: President Donald Trump spoke about OU’s largest donor Harold Hamm and former OU football coach Barry Switzer while on stage Thursday in Durant, gesturing toward the two, who were not seen on camera in the available broadcast feed.

“He’s the only one to win a Super Bowl and a national title in college, right?” Trump asked the crowd about Switzer, who is 88. “Two national titles? This guy’s a good football coach, OK?”

Switzer led the Sooners to three national championships in his time at OU.

Trump said he once met with Switzer and Hamm at Trump Tower in New York, where Switzer jokingly groused about Hamm’s ease at finding oil.

Trump then joked Hamm, who is 80, could have donated more to his presidential campaign.

“He could have been much more generous to me in the campaign, but these are minor details. He’s got nothing but cash. He’s a cheap guy, he’s so damn cheap,” Trump said of Hamm, who is also among the donors to help fund the construction of the new White House ballroom, per The Oklahoman. “No, he’s great. He’s a real professional.”

Previously, Hamm donated more than $4.3 million to political action committees supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential election, per The New York Times.

Read our original reporting below.

OU’s largest donor, billionaire Harold Hamm, spoke at President Donald Trump’s Durant rally Thursday evening.

Hamm recently made a $150 million donation to OU, the largest single gift in university history, which led to the renaming of what is now the Harold Hamm Health Campus.

Hamm, who took the stage before Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei, said he was the first from Oklahoma to support Trump’s bid for president, and he hasn’t regretted it.

Hamm said that before Trump’s first presidential run the two planned a meeting at Trump Tower in New York. He said Trump was interested in what Hamm calls Oklahoma’s “energy renaissance,” which he credits to horizontal drilling. It was there that Trump told Hamm he intended to run for president.

Hamm said Trump cares about the same things Oklahomans do.

“That’s what we share with him: hard work, perseverance, all the things that made Oklahoma great — that's him. And that’s what he’s built,” Hamm said. “That’s why he wanted to make America great again. Nobody thought he could do it. I did.”

This story was edited by Larkin Bock.