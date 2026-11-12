From concerts to safari holiday lights: What to do in Norman, OKC for second weekend of November

From a concert at Thunderbird Casino to safari holiday lights at the Oklahoma City Zoo, check out what to do in Norman and Oklahoma City this weekend.
Norman
2nd Friday Norman Art Walk, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: See local artists’ work on display and for sale while taking a stroll down downtown Norman. This free event is held monthly every second Friday.
THANKSfest, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday: Come play games, be a part of the chili cook-off, dessert bake-off, raffle, auction and bounce house at GO Church. This free event is open to anyone looking to kick off the holiday season.
OU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball, 7 p.m. Friday: OU men’s basketball faces the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Lloyd Noble Center. Tickets are available online.
Norman Board Game Day, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday: Play board games at Norman’s Adult Wellness and Education Center. This free event will provide a collection of games for anyone interested in learning or playing a favorite.
Travis McKinzie, 9 p.m. Saturday: Hear Oklahoma musician Travis McKinzie along with Cory Clark and JJ Gillum at Thunderbird Casino. The show is free and open to all ages.
OU Jazz Jam, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday: Hear local musicians perform live jazz music at The Backyard at Midway at this free concert that occurs every Sunday.
Oklahoma City
Devon Ice Rink, opens 3 p.m. Friday: Enjoy the holiday spirit during Devon Ice Rink’s season opening. The rink will be open until Jan. 31. Check their website for regular and holiday hours. Tickets are $16 per person with skates included, $11 per person if you bring skates, $10 per person for military with skates included, and a $12 group rate including skates. Tickets can be purchased in person.
Girls Day Out, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: Stop by the Centennial Building at the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds to shop local vendors from clothes to home goods and more for the fifth annual Girls Day Out. Admission is free.
Safari Lights, opens 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday: Have some family-friendly holiday fun at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s daily safari lights display. Tickets prices vary and are available online. You can buy walking tickets in person or online but drive-thru tickets must be purchased online beforehand.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Lauren Brogdon and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.