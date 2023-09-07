The parents of Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks guard, Normanite and former OU basketball player, donated $10,000 in scholarship funding on Thursday to the new Adult Wellness Education Center under construction in Norman.
According to a press release from the city of Norman, Rayford Young and Candice Young’s donation will cover membership fees for qualifying members at the new facility for the first full year.
The wellness center is one of the projects under the Norman Forward initiative, a half-cent sales tax increase passed by voters in 2015. The center aims to provide physical and emotional wellness for adults over 50, according to its website.
The center will include multi-purpose rooms for classes and exercises, such as pickleball, pottery and drawing, as well as a strength training area and a teaching kitchen.
Jason Olsen, the city of Norman Parks and Recreation director, said the city hopes to start moving the seniors from the old center to the new one before opening its door in November.
In February, the Trae Young Family Foundation also donated $200,000 to the Young Family Athletic Center, which will house a multi-sport gymnasium, two pools and a two-level physical performance center known as NMotion in northern Norman.
The athletic center is also part of the Norman Forward initiative.
