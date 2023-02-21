Trae Young Family Foundation donates $200K toward construction of new Norman athletic center

The Trae Young Family Foundation donated $200,000 last week toward the construction of a new athletic center opening next fall.
The Trae Young Family Foundation was created in 2019 by Atlanta Hawks guard, Normanite and former OU basketball player Trae Young to educate both children and adults on the subjects of mental health issues and cyberbullying.
Budgeted at $22.5 million, the 122,000-square-foot Young Family Athletic Center will house a multisport gymnasium, two pools and a two-level physical performance center known as NMotion in northern Norman.
The gymnasium is intended to include eight basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts overlaying the basketball courts. The aquatic segment will have two pools and two adjacent locker rooms, which will be offered to the general public when not in use for sporting competitions.
Developed by Norman Regional Health System, NMotion will include a sports and human performance center as well as physician clinics. Other features in the Young Family Athletic Center will include concessions, restrooms, administrative offices, a retail space and team breakout areas.
The foundation’s donation was the first of 10 scheduled payments through 2030 amounting to $4 million. Additional costs were paid for by the Norman Forward initiative in 2015 — a one-half percent sales tax increase designed to fund different projects in the Norman area.
Other funding for the project comes from a $2.7 million supplement from the University North Park Tax Increment District and $6.7 million from the Norman Regional Health System.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
