Tom Orr resigns after sexual harassment allegations, tenure abrogation proceedings

Tom Orr, former director of the OU School of Drama and university professor who faced several allegations of sexual harassment by former students, resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021, the university confirmed.
In an email to The Daily, an OU spokesperson wrote Orr chose to resign as proceedings reviewing his employment were underway.
"During Mr. Orr’s tenure abrogation proceedings — the most severe course of action OU can take to remove a tenured member of the faculty — he elected to resign, effective December 31, 2021," the email read. "He is no longer employed by the university."
According to the OU-Norman Faculty Handbook, "alternative actions (to dismissal from the university), such as resignation or retirement," may be negotiated and implemented with approval from the senior vice president and provost and budget deans.
The faculty handbook lists several causes for abrogation of tenure or dismissal, including "professional incompetence or dishonesty," "personal behavior" that prevents the faculty member from fulfilling their duties and "serious violation of of law."
Orr was investigated for sexual harassment in September 2018 after multiple former students issued sexual harassment allegations. At least two alumni reported their allegations to the OU Title IX office, while others who did not contact Title IX spoke with The Daily about their experiences.
One student told The Daily in 2018 that Orr allegedly asked them questions about their sex life, including which positions they preferred. Orr also allegedly said others told him the student “got around a lot.”
Months prior to the investigation, Orr resigned as director of the School of Drama after alumni reported concerns on how the school handled reports of sexual harassment against John Scamehorn, a former OU professor emeritus and School of Drama donor.
On Jan. 12, 2020, Orr was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation after the university was made aware of unspecified allegations made against him. Orr remained on paid leave for approximately two years.
