Senate education leaders criticize OU’s tuition hike

Senate education leaders asked OU to reconsider the Board of Regents’ recent decision to raise tuition for the third year in a row in a press release Friday.
At its meeting on June 14, the board unanimously approved a 3% tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state students. A 1% to 7% tuition hike for eight professional programs in the OU Health Sciences Center was also approved.
Senate education chairman Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), wrote in the release the continued tuition increases are unsustainable for families and students.
“For any university to turn around and immediately raise tuition on students is absurd,” Pugh wrote. “At a time when young adults are considering the value proposition of a degreed program, saddling students and families with more debt increases the likelihood of students seeking alternative pathways for their career.
A 2.75% tuition and mandatory fee increase was also approved by the board in 2021, after three years of not increasing tuition. In 2022, the regents approved a 3% tuition raise for nonresident undergraduate and graduate students.
Pugh hopes students and parents will call their representatives, encouraging them to do everything in their power to lower the cost of education to make it attainable.
Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond), vice chair of the Senate education appropriations subcommittee, wrote the continuing increases in tuition causes harm to the state’s workforce and critical occupations.
Oklahoma is currently experiencing both a teacher and a nursing shortage. OU does offer incentives for students majoring in those fields, including guaranteeing admission for nursing students and scholarships and benefits for education majors who stay in Oklahoma post-grad.
“I support the university in a variety of ways, and I believe in the value of an education from this institution.” Thompson wrote. “I strongly suggest the University of Oklahoma find creative ways to save money over burdening future generations of Oklahomans with more debt.”
Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore), vice chair of the Senate education committee, noted that college is already unaffordable for many people. Seifried wrote continuing tuition increases do more harm than good.
“If the University of Oklahoma wants to stay competitive and is serious about keeping students in their classrooms, they need to figure out a way to make it more affordable.” Seifried wrote. “Increasing tuition three years in a row will not only increase debt for students but dissuade future students from obtaining a higher education degree at a time when we are experiencing a workforce shortage.
