OU Board of Regents decides against in-state tuition increase, approves 3 percent raise for faculty, staff

The OU Board of Regents amended its original plans and decided not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students studying in Norman and at the College of Law for the 2022-23 school year in its budget meeting on June 21. The regents did, however, approve a three percent tuition raise for nonresident undergraduate and graduate students, the renovation plans and naming of the welcome center in Jacobson Hall, and a three percent raise for faculty and staff.
Regent Anita Holloway, the chair of the finance committee, presented the amendments during the meeting Tuesday, asking for the board to not raise resident undergraduate and graduate tuition but to continue with the planned three percent tuition raise for nonresident undergraduate and graduate students for the Norman campus and the law school.
The regents initially outlined plans to raise tuition for all students by three percent in its agenda, which was released on Friday. According to Holloway, the finance board had been discussing plans to adjust tuition since last fall, but ultimately decided not to raise it for Oklahoma residents.
“As we look at this, I think it’s really important to understand what we’re trying to do is both excellence, affordability and accessibility,” President Joe Harroz said. “The average cost to receive an education at OU for out-of-state students, even included is the three percent increase, is still lower on average for the student … than it was five years ago. For all of us in higher education, that’s a remarkable thing to say.”
According to Harroz, need-based aid has increased by 48 percent over the last five years, making it so students are paying less on average than they were in 2017.
In February, members of the Student Government Association held a webinar with the Division of Student Affairs to discuss the possible three percent tuition increase. Former SGA Chair Crispin South reacted to the news over Twitter, saying it was unexpected.
“The dream is that we have excellence and that any student, any Oklahoma resident, that has the talent, the ability and the drive but not the financial means, has the ability to attend OU,” Harroz said.
The tuition for out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students will still increase by three percent. Nonresident undergraduate flat-rate 15 credit hour tuition increased from $12,557.70 to $12,939.30, according to the agenda. The nonresident per-credit-hour graduate rates increased from $627.60 to $646.50. Nonresident per-credit-hour rates for College of Law students increased from $414.50 to $427.00, as outlined in the agenda from last week.
The board approved a three percent salary increase for faculty and staff to go into effect on July 1, with Harroz saying it was beyond needed, especially during this season of inflation the world is experiencing currently.
The board approved all academic and administrative personnel changes and reappointments, including three amendments outlined by regent Eric Stevenson. Brian Holderread’s title was changed from interim vice president for university operations to vice president of campus operations. His salary was also raised from $200,417 for 12 months to an annualized salary of $282,000 for 12 months. These changes will go into effect on July 1.
Also in these amendments, Harroz, in an agreement with the university, signed for a term of seven years and will now be eligible for an annual merit payment targeted at $100,000 based on mutually established performance goals.
Additionally, Harroz received a one-time lump sum of $150,000 in recognition of his work through the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of OU’s Strategic Plan, the realignment from the Big 12 to the SEC and record freshmen enrollment.
Also in the academic and administrative personnel changes, it was announced Mackenzie Dilbeck, the vice president of marketing and communications, will be leaving the university for a new job opportunity.
The regents approved all 16 consent items on the agenda, including the details and plans for renovations in Jacobson Hall, the Physical Science Center and the Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovations Institute.
In these consent items, the regents approved the plans for OU to work alongside the City of Norman to widen Jenkins Avenue from Imhoff Road to Lindsey Street. The hopeful start date of this project is fall 2023.
Finally, the regents approved and recognized Harroz’s plans for a polytechnic institute to be created in Tulsa. This institute, which he first proposed at the May regents meeting, is planned to provide new opportunities in northeastern Oklahoma, hoping to create jobs in technology and applied engineering.
