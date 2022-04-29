Rick Braught appointed to OU Board of Regents

OU graduate and Duncan businessman Rick Braught was appointed to the OU Board of Regents Friday.
Braught will fill the vacancy left by former OU Regent Phil Albert, who resigned from his seat on the board in January amid an ongoing embezzlement lawsuit from Pelco Structural, a Claremore construction company Albert previously served as president. Following Albert’s resignation, student leaders at OU lobbied state legislators to consider appointing a student member to the OU Board of Regents, a proposition supported by current regent Rick Nagel.
Like Albert, Braught has a business background as the current president of Investors Trust Co. in Duncan, Oklahoma. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from OU in 1984 and 1989, respectively.
If approved by the state senate, Braught will become the second appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt in the past month, following Inasmuch Foundation CEO Bob Ross, who was appointed on March 30 to replace former Board of Regents Chairman Michael Cawley.
As Albert’s term had not expired, Braught will serve until at least March 21, 2023.
