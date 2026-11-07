Jason Witten guides OU to win over No. 24 Florida in 1st game as offensive coordinator

OU defeated No. 24 Florida 23-7 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday.
Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten guided the Sooners (5-4, 3-3 SEC) to a win over a ranked Southeastern Conference opponent in his first game calling plays for OU. The Gators (5-4, 3-4) have now lost back-to-back games.
Here are takeaways:
Improved offense under Jason Witten
The Sooners’ offense looked much better under their interim play-caller.
Witten guided the Sooners to 351 yards of total offense (averaged 337 going into the game) and two touchdowns. According to ESPN, OU scored on the first two possessions of a game against an SEC opponent for the first time since joining the conference.
Witten leaned heavily on the tight ends in his play-calling in the first half. Tight ends were targeted on more than 30% of Mateer's pass completions, and they accounted for 51% of his passing yards.
Five wide receivers recorded a reception, with three having at least 20 receiving yards. Fifth year Isaiah Sategna and junior Parker Livingstone finished with 34 and 26 receiving yards, respectively. Junior Jacob Jordan a season-high 36 receiving yards.
Composed John Mateer
Mateer was not perfect, but he looked more spry with Witten calling plays.
Mateer seemed to be more calculated and under control when throwing, accurately hitting open receivers. He connected with sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers for a 41-yard reception, and for the second touchdown of the game, he delivered the ball into a sweet pocket for Sategna to make a catch in the end zone.
Mateer finished with 207 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns, completing 64% of his throws.
Courtland Guillory helps Sooners keep momentum
Sophomore defensive back Courtland Guillory helped OU maintain momentum in the second half with a pivotal play.
Guillory came down with an interception in the end zone with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter, preventing the Gators from tying the game at 13-13. If the Gators scored and converted the point-after attempt, they would have taken the lead.
The Sooners failed to score in the third quarter but kept the lead via Guillory’s interception. They never lost momentum after the play.
Guillory now has two interceptions on the season.
Senior defensive back Peyton Bowen also recorded an interception against the Gators. The Sooners won the turnover margin in a SEC road game.
OU 23, Florida 7 (1:56 4Q): Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell completes a 31-yard field goal.
OU 20, Florida 7 (4:56 4Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer connects with fifth-year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna for a touchdown.
Pivotal interception for OU defense: Sophomore defensive back Courtland Guillory comes down with an interception in the end zone, preventing the Gators from tying the game.
Halftime offense update: OU had 201 yards of total offense, including 135 passing yards, in its first half with Witten as offensive coordinator. According to ESPN, OU scored on the first two possessions of a game against an SEC opponent for the first time since joining the conference.
Witten, who played tight end in the NFL for 17 season, leaned heavily on OU's tight ends in his first half as offensive coordinator. Sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers has 66 receiving yards so far despite averaging 55 receiving yards through the first eight games. Tight ends were targeted on more than 30% of Mateer's pass completions, and they accounted for 51% of his passing yards.
OU 13, Florida 7 (0:36 2Q): Sandell completes a 48-yard field goal.
OU 10, Florida 7 (2:56 2Q): Junior running back Jadan Baugh scores a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
OU 10, Florida 0 (9:42 2Q): Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer finds fifth-year tight end Hayden Hansen open for a 3-yard touchdown after a double-fake handoff jet sweep.
OU 3, Florida 0 (7:36 1Q): Sandell nails a 41-yard field goal.
Pass success in OU's 1st drive: The Sooners had four pass plays in the opening drive, contributing to 61 yards of total offense. Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer went 4-for-4 passing for 59 yards in the air, including a 41-yard reception for sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers.
Florida scoreless in 1st drive: Senior punter Alec Clark punts on fourth and 10 after the Gators recorded only 16 yards in the opening drive.