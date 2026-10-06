OU Panhellenic invites Alpha Delta Pi, Kappa Delta for extension visits amid growing recruitment

As OU’s Panhellenic sororities hit capacity, OU Panhellenic Association announced it will host Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Delta on campus for formal extension visits and presentations. Alpha Delta Pi will visit Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Kappa Delta on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
According to Kylie Frisby, OU’s director of fraternity and sorority programs and services, only 1,511 potential new sorority members matched in the bid matching process out of 1,727 students who rushed. According to fraternity and sorority programs, 30% of undergraduate students are involved in greek life.
Following formal extension visits and the extension committee’s review of Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Delta, the committee will make a recommendation to the Panhellenic Council. According to Frisby, chapter delegates are expected to vote in November on which organization to invite to establish a chapter at OU.
OU Panhellenic and the selected sorority would then work together on an establishment timeline, with fall 2027 or fall 2028 semesters currently under consideration.
Edie Gill, executive vice president of judicial affairs of OU’s Panhellenic Executive Committee, has been working on the extension process since December 2025.
“I think (the extension) is going to have a lot of benefits,” Gill said. “Our community is growing at a very substantial rate, and we’re just getting to the point where our chapters are hitting capacity, and it is meaningfully impacting the important opportunities that you get in a sorority.”
According to Frisby, the current average chapter size on campus is approximately 406 members, and the percentage of recruitment participants who matched with a chapter increased from 71% in 2023 to approximately 88% this fall.
"Fraternity and sorority life is one of many ways students can connect with others and become engaged in the university community,” Frisby wrote in an email to OU Daily. “Opening for extension is an important part of planning for continued growth while supporting existing chapters and creating additional opportunities for students who are interested in the Panhellenic experience.”
Both Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Delta have been on campus before: Alpha Delta Pi from 1947 to 1970 and Kappa Delta from 1955 to 1985, and again from 1989 to 1993.
“I benchmarked us against other SEC schools, and, for the size of our recruitment and the size of our community, we had significantly fewer chapters than almost all of them,” Gill said. “I think that it’s going to put us on a better standing, or a more even playing field with the rest of the SEC, and it’s gonna provide a lot of benefits for the girls in greek life.”
OU is the only university in the SEC without both Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Delta chapters. OU is tied with the University of Mississippi for 14th place in the SEC with 11 Panhellenic chapters.
“This community means the world to me,” said Gill. “I want that to be an option for more girls, as many girls as possible.”
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Parker Newman and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.