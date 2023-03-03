OUPD reports sexual assault at OU Bizzell Memorial Library, investigation ongoing

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
The OU Police Department reported a sexual assault by an unknown male suspect Thursday night at the OU Bizzell Memorial Library.
According to a community-wide alert from OUPD, a male victim reported an unknown male grabbed his hands and placed them on the suspect’s clothed genital area.
The suspect then apologized and went to a restroom before the victim left the library and later called the police, according to the alert.
The alert described the suspect as an Asian male in his mid-20s, approximately 5’7”, with short hair and a mustache. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black pants and was carrying a black backpack.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the alert.
OU-NORMAN Critical: Sexual assault reported at 401 W Brooks. More: https://t.co/uSOIqhtSHd— OU Police Department (@oupdnorman) March 3, 2023
Thursday’s incident marks the second reported sexual assault near OU in recent months. In December, the Norman Police Department arrested Jacob Howard, 26, and Arkavis Moore, 29, in relation to a reported sexual assault on Campus Corner.
Howard and Moore were charged jointly by the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office with six felony counts of rape and forcible oral sodomy along with Darius Evans, 24. Their preliminary hearing is set for April 12.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe.
