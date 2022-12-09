NPD officers arrest 2 people for alleged sexual assault on Campus Corner

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
Norman Police Department officers arrested two people for a sexual assault that occurred early Wednesday morning on Campus Corner.
Jacob Howard, 26, of Del City and Arkavis Moore, 29, of Midwest City were arrested by NPD officers on charges of first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy, according to an NPD press release.
The assault occurred in the area of Buchanan Avenue and White Street. The investigation is ongoing.
NPD encouraged anyone with more information to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexual Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
