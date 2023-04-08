OU Daily staffers earned 22 Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle honors in results announced Friday in digital media, print news and magazine categories.
First-place honors:
Digital sports news: Mason Young in for “Racism, Sports and Murphy’s Law: Cale Gundy’s Actions Pose 1st Major Test of Culture Brent Venables is Building at OU”
Digital single sports photograph: Ray Bahner for “This is Who We Are.”
Podcast: Rachel Hubbard, Jonathan Kyncl and Beth Wallis for “Fight for Life on Oklahoma's Death Row.”
Video commercial: Chandler Engelbrecht and Justin Jayne for “Find Your Story.”
Magazine non-fiction article: Blake Douglas for “The Black Hole of OU's Open Records.”
Second-place honors:
Digital breaking news: Blake Douglas for “‘It Came Out Because Our Prayers were Real’: How Julius Jones’ Life was Spared.”
Digital personal opinion, on-campus issues: Staff for “Opinion: Misogyny is Alive and Well in Oklahoma, Impacting People with Uteruses on Campus Amid Fall of Roe v. Wade.”
Digital sports features: Austin Curtright for “We Never Get Football Players in Accounting’: As Senior Day Nears, Pat Fields has Aced Every Test, from Captain of Sooners to Advanced Degrees.”
Digital personality profile: Mason Young for “‘He Cares About People’: OU Quarterback Caleb Williams, from BoomSquad to Nail Salon, is Charismatic Leader Sooners Need Entering New Era.”
Video feature package: Staff for “A Coach Comes Home.”
Print sports news: Mason Young for “OU Resolute as Riley Walks.”
Print sports features: Mason Young for “I Got This.”
Third-place honors:
Digital personal opinion: Caroline Sparks for “An Open Letter to Gaylord College: Recruitment Work Must be Paid Work.”
Computer generated art/illustration: Staff for “Sowing a New Normal.”
Certificate of merit honors:
Digital news writing (planned news): Jillian Taylor for “‘Does God Hate?’: 2SLGBTQ+ Individuals Seek Affirmation, Face Religious Condemnation.”
Digital news feature: Blake Douglas for “OU Open Records Access Anything but 'Prompt, Reasonable' Due to Systemic Flaws, Vagaries of State Law.”
Digital in-depth news/feature story: Mason Young for “How Much is One Sooner Worth? Explaining OU's Role in College Football's Head Coaching Salary Boom.”
Digital sports news: Mason Young for “OU Football: Brent Venables' Sooners Establish an 'identity' While Leaving 'Thumbprints' on Nebraska in Historic Rout.”
Digital sports features: Austin Curtright for “His Presence is Going to be There’: Lee Roy Selmon will Attend in Spirit as Trio of OU Brothers Honored with Statue.”
Digital personality profile: Mason Young for “Dillon Gabriel and the Gulch: How Bond Forged in Hawaiian Ravine will be Key in Climb OU's 2022 Season Poses.”
Magazine non-fiction article: Mason Young for “How Much is One Sooner Worth?”
Print news sports design: Jordan Lanoue for “We Got Our Guy.”
The digital entries were published between October 2021-October 2022. The print news and magazine entries were published between June 2021-June 2022.
The Gold Circles have recognized outstanding achievement in newspapers, magazines and yearbooks since 1984. Digital media categories were added in 2009.
