OU Undergraduate Student Congress hosts state, local representatives in forum

Norman’s state and local representatives participated in a forum hosted by the OU Undergraduate Student Congress Monday evening.
Local government representatives included Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila and Norman’s Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant. Oklahoma Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman), Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman) and Rep. Jared Deck (D-Norman) were also present.
Several questions centered around advice from the representatives and city leaders on how to break into politics and become more involved, while others focused on city matters like the walkability of Norman.
Grant discussed a transportation study that could change Norman’s bus routes, adding that the city is currently discussing modifications to sidewalks.
Representation, specifically for international students, was discussed among the officials. Deck said there are accessibility issues for members of the international community, between language barriers and the lack of a suitable learning environment.
Deck also stressed the value of diversity, adding Oklahoma is in a “time and place” where that could be called into question.
“To me, it doesn't matter where you were born, it doesn't matter what your journey has been,” Deck said. “You're human, and you should be viewed as such. You should be treated as such, especially while you're here in our community.”
Heikkila said that local leaders are accessible, including himself, and mentioned the events that the city hosts to promote international inclusion. He noted the Norman International Festival, held for the first time last year.
One question noted the uniqueness of Norman’s elections in the sense that candidates are nonpartisan, asking Grant and Heikkila if political lines still form regardless of the lack of party on the ballot.
Grant said she was still mindful of the doors she knocked while campaigning as a person of color, but focused on finding “bridge” issues — like stormwater and homelessness — that both left and right-leaning voters could agree on.
Heikkila said that bipartisanship will always be apparent, but leaders should attempt to find things to work on jointly.
At the end of the panel, all of the elected leaders said they appreciate when college students connect with them, with Menz and Deck inviting students to their offices once settled at the Oklahoma state Capitol.
Rosecrants added that he and other candidates often seek out college students to work on their campaigns.
“You're the future of Oklahoma,” Rosecrants said. “So I want you to have a say in your own future and to learn how to do that.”
