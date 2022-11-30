OU Undergraduate Student Congress defines Islamophobia, funds drug testing coasters

OU's Undergraduate Student Congress unanimously passed three pieces of legislation to define Islamophobia, allocate funds for drug testing coasters and honor Bob Stoops, former OU football head coach, during its final meeting of the semester Tuesday evening.
Rep. Nathanael Reese and Carolyn Berggren, the human diversity committee chair, presented a bill in support of Norman's Muslim community. It sought to define Islamophobia, recognize any Islamophobic acts Muslim students experienced or witnessed and further educate the student body on forms of Islamophobia.
Reese wrote a bill in April 2022 defining antisemitism for Norman's Jewish community and expressed a desire to create similar legislation for other groups. He said he talked to Muslim students about what they wanted to see and compiled statistics for the bill.
According to the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, Muslims are disproportionately affected by religious discrimination. Islamophobic events rose by 4 percent from 2020-22, and approximately 12,000 Oklahoma City residents identify as Muslim, according to CAIR Oklahoma’s website.
Reese said he’s been in contact with David Surratt, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, about both antisemitism and Islamophobia but still believes more could be done.
“I feel like the administration has left religious and ethnic minorities to the wayside. So, this is our way to kind of push them into action,” Reese said. “I’m not sure the motivation behind it, I just feel like they don’t really look to Muslim students in general, much less other religious minorities, and I want to help fix that.”
Lacey Lewis, the congress chair, presented a bill to provide funding for Drink Safe Technology Coasters, a company whose products can test for gamma-hydroxybutyrate and ketamine in drinks.
Gamma-hydroxybutyrate and ketamine are the most frequently used drugs to spike drinks, according to Check Your Drink, a United Kingdom company partnered with the Alcohol Education Trust.
The coasters only need two drops of the drink to determine whether or not it has been drugged. Lewis said in-depth instructions will be found on the back of the coasters once made. They will be passed out at the Conoco Student Leadership Center and at tabling events next semester.
“We will be producing 500 of these to start out, just to see how the student body reacts to them,” Lewis said. “If all goes well, we’re hoping to get a sponsorship, maybe even partner with Goddard or the (Gender + Equality Center) if they’re up for it.”
She also said she was planning on reaching out to various student organizations, including Greek life, to inform them of the coasters and is open to hand-deliver them if it makes those receiving the items more comfortable.
Lewis said Drink Safe was the cheapest option she could find. The company has been used by 50 universities and said the testing margin of error is small, according to Lewis. Lewis said she’s also looking into other spike prevention products like the NightCap Scrunchie.
Rep. Shrey Kathuria presented a bill to honor the accomplishments and legacy of Bob Stoops, the OU football head coach from 1999–2017, who briefly coached the team in 2021 after Lincoln Riley abruptly left the program before the Alamo Bowl.
“Bob Stoops is a very selfless man and an overall awesome guy,” Kathuria said. “I’ve watched Stoops’ teams play all my life, and he’s such a stand-up guy both on and off the field.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.